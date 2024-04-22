PRT Launches 30 New Complete Strut Assemblies

PRT, an ADD Group brand, announced the launch of 30 new complete strut assemblies for light vehicles, SUVs and pickups, which it said represent more than 10 million vehicles in new coverage.

The launches covers a range of vehicle applications, including the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sorento and Acura RDX, in addition to brand-new applications, such as the GMC Acadia 2021, Chevrolet Blazer 2021, and Subaru Outback 2021, among others.

“These new items come to expand our coverage for the US aftermarket. As an OE supplier, we continually invest in research and development, delivering innovative solutions from OE to our clients in the aftermarket. The new products are in stock and ready to ship,” said Bruno Bello, director of global marketing.

