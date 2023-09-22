 O’Reilly Unveils BrakeBest Select Pro Pads and Rotors

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Products

O’Reilly Unveils BrakeBest Select Pro Pads and Rotors

The private-label pads and rotors are available online and in O’Reilly stores nationwide, including Puerto Rico.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

O’Reilly Automotive recently introduced a new line of private-label brake pads and rotors.

Related Articles

Designed for newer-model domestic vehicles, BrakeBest Select Pro brake pads and rotors are “engineered with input from professional technicians to offer a quiet stop, easy break-in and complete corrosion resistance,” according to the company.

“Our BrakeBest Select Pro lineup is carefully designed to meet the highest standards,” said David Wilbanks, O’Reilly senior vice president of merchandise. “We worked with our world-class, ISO-certified factory partners to design and deliver a solution that professional technicians will be confident to use every day on domestic vehicles.”

The pads contain five layers of noise-canceling shims, ensuring quiet, safe stops. “The rotors are precision machined and balanced to a higher tolerance than others and will perform longer due to the corrosion-resistant coating that covers the entire surface,” O’Reilly added.

The signature blue break-in coating not only reduces break-in time, but it also prevents future pulsation or vibration, according to the company.

BrakeBest Select Pro pads and rotors are available online and in O’Reilly Auto Parts stores nationwide, including Puerto Rico.O’Reilly Unveils BrakeBest Select Pro Pads and Rotors

You May Also Like

Products

KNIPEX Tools Releases Limited-Edition Christmas Ornament

Hidden inside the ornament is the 4″ Cobra XS, a fully functional pair of water pump pliers.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The KNIPEX Cobra XS is the world’s smallest, fully functional pair of water pump pliers, according to the Wuppertal-based tool manufacturer.

This year the Cobra XS is available in a limited-edition holiday ornament (p/n 87 00 100 XMAS), making it the perfect gift for tool enthusiasts!

The festive metal ornament features white stars on a red background and has a diameter of roughly 4.5″. Hidden inside the ornament is the 4″ Cobra XS. The ornament comes packaged in a matching box that sits nicely on countertops and is easy for gift wrapping.

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
PRT Launches 46 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies 

The new items represents more than 6 Million vehicles in new coverage.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ZF Aftermarket Releases 200+ TRW Chassis Parts

This new parts release expands TRW chassis coverage to more than 126.2 million additional vehicles in operation.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
VW Passat/Golf, Audi A3 Transmission Oil Change Procedures

6-speed DSG DQ250 transmission VW PASSAT / Golf VI / Golf VII / Audi A3 | EXPERT-KITS+ V10-86-0005

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
KNIPEX Tools Introduces New Pliers Wrench XS

The compact design and slim head allow easy access to confined areas and texturized handles provide a better grip.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Nominations Now Open for 2023 School of the Year

Program Sponsored by WIX Filters, O’Reilly Auto Parts Aims to Find
The Best Technician Training School in the U.S.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Brake Rotor FAQ

Here are the answers to our frequently asked questions regarding brake rotors.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Installing New Rotors

Knowing if and why there’s runout will help you reinstall a smooth braking system.

By Andrew Markel
Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads

The main culprit of friction material separation is typically corrosion.

By Andrew Markel