O’Reilly Automotive recently introduced a new line of private-label brake pads and rotors.

Designed for newer-model domestic vehicles, BrakeBest Select Pro brake pads and rotors are “engineered with input from professional technicians to offer a quiet stop, easy break-in and complete corrosion resistance,” according to the company.

“Our BrakeBest Select Pro lineup is carefully designed to meet the highest standards,” said David Wilbanks, O’Reilly senior vice president of merchandise. “We worked with our world-class, ISO-certified factory partners to design and deliver a solution that professional technicians will be confident to use every day on domestic vehicles.”

The pads contain five layers of noise-canceling shims, ensuring quiet, safe stops. “The rotors are precision machined and balanced to a higher tolerance than others and will perform longer due to the corrosion-resistant coating that covers the entire surface,” O’Reilly added.

The signature blue break-in coating not only reduces break-in time, but it also prevents future pulsation or vibration, according to the company.

BrakeBest Select Pro pads and rotors are available online and in O’Reilly Auto Parts stores nationwide, including Puerto Rico.O’Reilly Unveils BrakeBest Select Pro Pads and Rotors