VIDEO: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Winter Tip
Andrew Markel shares a quick tip about diesel exhaust fluid and why the level sensor may show as low in the winter, even when it is topped off.
Video courtesy Underhood Service.
Andrew Markel,author
