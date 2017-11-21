Automotive/Technical Video
VIDEO: Power Steering Pump Leak Diagnostics

Andrew Markel discusses the power steering pump, and how to determine if the pump or the rack needs replaced when fluid is visible. Sponsored by Nissan.

Video courtesy ImportCar.

