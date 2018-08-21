VIDEO: Steering Lead-Pull Diagnostics
Andrew Markel discusses the definition of a lead-pull condition, its potential causes, and fixes to get the vehicle driving straight again. Sponsored by Nissan.
Video courtesy Underhood Service.
Andrew Markel,author
