VIDEO: Wheel Bearing Seals And Drag
Andrew Markel discusses the importance of the wheel bearing seal, and how a filing seal can cause drag during vehicle operation. Sponsored by FAG.
Video courtesy ImportCar.
Andrew Markel,author
