 Auto Shop Clean Up
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Auto Shop Clean Up

on

Diagnosing Diagnostic Codes

on

Air Management For The FSI V6 And V8 Engines

on

Brake Noise Comebacks
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Catalytic Converter Development Process (VIDEO) Video
play

Catalytic Converter Development Process (VIDEO)

Understanding The Critical Relationship Between Toe and Tie Rod (VIDEO) Video
play

Understanding The Critical Relationship Between Toe and Tie Rod (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Battery Charging and Diagnostics

Underhood: Battery Charging and Diagnostics
BMW: Ticking Noise Without Having The Brakes Applied

Automotive: BMW: Ticking Noise Without Having The Brakes Applied
Mercedes-Benz Oil Leaks

Underhood: Mercedes-Benz Oil Leaks
Volvo Engine Service

Underhood: Volvo Engine Service
Diagnosing Active Roll Bars

Automotive: Diagnosing Active Roll Bars
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment AMSOIL ase Autolite AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Automotive

Auto Shop Clean Up

It may take a little more planning, but keeping a clean shop is a good move.
 

on

Courtesy of Tech Shop

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In today’s world, clean has taken on a whole new meaning. In addition to the absence of dirt or grime, it now also means safe, disinfected, no germs. Like it or not, this is the way things are, and the days of a dirty, greasy automotive repair shop are numbered. Adding to it, the expectation of cleanliness goes beyond the customers walking through the front door; it’s a cultural shift, part fueled by the anxiety surrounding the COVID pandemic, and part fueled by the “green” movement – taking care of our planet.

We’re faced with all generations – from the old who got us where we are to the young who are the future of the workforce and future of the industry – expecting a clean, safe work environment. If they haven’t already, automotive repair shops will have to step it up from all sides – in the shop, in the waiting room, inside and out.

Advertisement

This doesn’t mean if you’re a shop owner or shop manager that you are solely responsible for this effort.

Employees need to pull their weight keeping the shop clean, but the expectation of cleanliness comes down from the top. Naturally there’s a cost to it and that’s just part of business today. Having the proper cleaning and disinfecting supplies in a shop, and the organizational prowess to enforce it, is the only way to meet the expectation.

This all might just be my opinion, so to see where things stand in the field, I visited some local shops in the area to get a feel for the overall cleanliness culture, and here are some of the common trends that may indicate what is on the horizon for a clean, green automotive repair shop.

Click Here To Read The Full Article

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Undercar: Oversized Tires And Transmissions

Automotive: BMW: Ticking Noise Without Having The Brakes Applied

Automotive: Diagnosing Active Roll Bars

Undercar: Tapered Wheel Bearings

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician