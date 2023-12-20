BMW DSC Module 

DSC MODULE ABORTED WHEN PROGRAMMING VEHICLE

7 Series Sedan, 6 Series Gran Coupe, 5 Series Gran Turismo, 5 Series Sedan, 6 Series Convertible, 6 Series Coupe, X5

Situation

Termination of programming may occur due to:

Under voltage (when the vehicle is connected to an approved battery charger/power supply);

Lost connection to the server;

Termination by the control module;

Termination by ISTA/P; or ICOM connector removed/falls out.

If any of these situations apply, then the DSC module may no longer communicate when connected to ISTA/D or ISTA/P. As a result, the DSC module cannot be reprogrammed.

Correction

Perform the DSC module reset:

Disconnect the DSC control module from the power supply (remove the DSC module connector). Disconnect the battery charger and battery. Wait at least five minutes. Reconnect the DSC control module. Connect the battery and charger.

It should now be possible to again diagnose the DSC control module. A new programming session can now be performed. In some cases, this will not be successful and a replacement DSC module will be required.