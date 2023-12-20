BMW DSC Module 

DSC MODULE ABORTED WHEN PROGRAMMING VEHICLE
7 Series Sedan, 6 Series Gran Coupe, 5 Series Gran Turismo, 5 Series Sedan, 6 Series Convertible, 6 Series Coupe, X5
Situation
Termination of programming may occur due to:
- Under voltage (when the vehicle is connected to an approved battery charger/power supply);
- Lost connection to the server;
- Termination by the control module;
- Termination by ISTA/P; or ICOM connector removed/falls out.
If any of these situations apply, then the DSC module may no longer communicate when connected to ISTA/D or ISTA/P. As a result, the DSC module cannot be reprogrammed.
Correction
Perform the DSC module reset:
- Disconnect the DSC control module from the power supply (remove the DSC module connector).
- Disconnect the battery charger and battery.
- Wait at least five minutes.
- Reconnect the DSC control module.
- Connect the battery and charger.
It should now be possible to again diagnose the DSC control module. A new programming session can now be performed. In some cases, this will not be successful and a replacement DSC module will be required.