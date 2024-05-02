 Replacing Your Power Steering Reservoir

Replacing Your Power Steering Reservoir

Discover why simply flushing out contaminants from power steering reservoirs may not be sufficient to prevent potential failures

By Eric Garbe
Do you know what’s trapped in your vehicle’s power steering reservoir? In this episode of Inside The Brands, we dive into the crucial aspect of power steering pump reservoir replacement. Discover why simply flushing out contaminants from power steering reservoirs may not be sufficient to prevent potential failures. Leading power steering pump manufacturers and remanufacturers advocate for replacing the reservoir along with the pump to safeguard against damage to the new components.

AAE New Hydraulic Power Steering Pump Kits offer comprehensive solutions, including new hydraulic pumps and reservoirs, ensuring high-quality replacements for popular import and domestic vehicles. From upgraded aluminum pulleys for BMW applications to integrated pressure sensors, these all-inclusive kits streamline the replacement process, minimizing downtime and maximizing efficiency. Ensure an efficient and complete power steering pump replacement with AAE pump kits from CRP Automotive. Watch now to learn more!

This video is sponsored by CRP Automotive

