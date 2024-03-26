 TOPDON USA Makes $25,000 Donation to TechForce Foundation

TOPDON USA Makes $25,000 Donation to TechForce Foundation

To date, TOPDON has donated over $66,000 to aid organizations and schools that are dedicated to preparing the next generation of auto technicians around the world.  

Tomorrow's Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today's vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
TOPDON USA, the nation’s premier provider of cutting-edge technology and advanced tools for auto repair professionals and enthusiasts, announced today the donation of $10,000 cash and $15,000 in products to TechForce Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the education, training and career development of aspiring auto technicians. To date, TOPDON has donated over $66,000 to aid organizations and schools that are dedicated to preparing the next generation of auto technicians around the world.  

“According to TechForce Foundation, the need for qualified automotive, diesel, and collision techs in the auto industry is staggering, with demand for new specialists expected to rise to nearly 800,000 by 2027,” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON USA. “As a leading provider of the tools and solutions that auto techs use to be successful in their careers, we understand the need to provide students with more opportunities available in this industry. A career as an auto tech is extremely rewarding, and TechForce Foundation is empowering students from all walks of life and backgrounds with the tools, training and network they need to be successful.” 

TOPDON USA’s contributions will support TechForce Foundation’s mission including their work to provide $4 million in scholarship funding in 2024. Since 2017, TechForce has awarded more than $18 million in scholarships and grants to financially disadvantaged students as they obtain their technical education.

“We’re grateful for companies like TOPDON USA that not only recognize but invest in our mission to champion all students to and through their technical education and into careers as professional technicians,” said Jennifer Maher, Chief Executive Officer of TechForce Foundation. “It takes all of us working together and pitching in to make the greatest impact and change the lives of young people through career development.”

Additionally, TOPDON has donated $15,000 in automotive tools and products that will be available to students, providing practical, hands-on training opportunities as students progress through their education.  The TOPDON USA products being donated include diagnostic scan tools, battery service tools and thermal imaging cameras.

