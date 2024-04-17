 CRC-Sponsored GTO Goes to Auction to Support the Trades

CRC-Sponsored GTO Goes to Auction to Support the Trades

The CRC sponsored 2006 GTO will be auctioned by MECUM on May 15, 2024, in cooperation with TechForce.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

A modified, upgraded, and perfectly preserved 2006 Pontiac GTO sponsored by CRC Industries will be auctioned May 15, 2024 with all proceeds going to TechForce Foundation, a nonprofit organization that funds education for and champions young people aspiring to work in the trades. Tuned by a famously-skilled crew, including NHRA Top Fuel World Champion Clay Millican and Jeff Lutz of Street Outlaws and Lutz Race Cars, the GTO will be auctioned by MECUM Auto Auction at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis. Bidders can register online at: www.mecum.com/lots/1110407/2006-pontiac-gto/.

CRC Industries launched the “CRC Build for the Future Scholarship” program in cooperation with TechForce to inspire young men and women to explore a rewarding career in a technical trade and empower them through strong community, scholarships and career placement programs to achieve their dreams. CRC sponsored the GTO build to provide TechForce Foundation with funds for scholarships. The higher the bids, the more the scholarship will be granted as 100% of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to TechForce. At a minimum, Five scholarships will be awarded for industrial/welding, five for automotive education, and at least three of the scholarships will be awarded to women.

In announcing the auction, TechForce Foundation CEO Jennifer Maher noted, “We’re thrilled to partner with CRC Industries on this initiative. We share the same mission of helping young people find rewarding careers in the trades. We’re tremendously grateful for CRC’s financial support and the time and effort their team has put into helping to make the TechForce Foundation scholarship program a success.”

Raquel Wenger, CRC Director of Marketing, Americas, added, “We believe that investing in the next generation of technicians is vital to the sustainability of the trades. We partnered with TechForce, Clay Millican, and Jeff Lutz on the 2006 Pontiac GTO not only to provide scholarships for technical education, but also to shine a light on the opportunities available for young people looking for a rewarding long-term career.”

To apply for the CRC-sponsored scholarships, applicants can register through TechForce at: techforce.org/app/sign-up. By joining TechForce’s online network, applicants gain access to many other scholarships offered through TechForce™ in addition to the CRC scholarship.

To learn more about TechForce scholarships and the CRC-sponsored GTO build, visit: crcbuildforthefuture.com.

To learn more about CRC Industries, visit www.crcindustries.com or follow the CRC brand on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
