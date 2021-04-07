 ICYMI – 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Features Carwash Mode
Paint / Body

ICYMI – 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Features Carwash Mode

They say today’s cars are smarter than ever. That includes knowing what to do inside a carwash.
 

on

According to www.jalopnik.com, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS, a luxury crossover model, includes a carwash function.

When the carwash function is activated, the article added, it results in the following:

  • The car’s suspension shifts to the highest position to reduce track widths, thereby making driving into the carwash easier as well as exposing the wheel arches more for better cleaning.
  • The exterior mirrors fold in.
  • The windows and sun roof close.
  • The rain sensors for the windshield wipers shut off.
  • The climate control changes to recirculation mode.
  • The 360-degree camera activates after eight seconds to assist the driver in navigating into the carwash.

All of these settings automatically shut off after the car reaches a speed above 12 mph upon exiting the wash, the article noted.

Professional Carwashing & Detailing (sister publication to Tomorrow’s Tech) reached out to Eric Wulf, CEO of the International Carwash Association, about this recent news, and he said, “The GLS feature — allowing for easy use at carwashes — is certainly what we’ve been asking for and a step in the right direction.”

Read the original article here.

