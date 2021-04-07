ICYMI – 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Features Carwash Mode

Click Here to Read More

When the carwash function is activated, the article added, it results in the following:

The car’s suspension shifts to the highest position to reduce track widths, thereby making driving into the carwash easier as well as exposing the wheel arches more for better cleaning.

The exterior mirrors fold in.

The windows and sun roof close.

The rain sensors for the windshield wipers shut off.

The climate control changes to recirculation mode.

The 360-degree camera activates after eight seconds to assist the driver in navigating into the carwash.

All of these settings automatically shut off after the car reaches a speed above 12 mph upon exiting the wash, the article noted.

Professional Carwashing & Detailing (sister publication to Tomorrow’s Tech) reached out to Eric Wulf, CEO of the International Carwash Association, about this recent news, and he said, “The GLS feature — allowing for easy use at carwashes — is certainly what we’ve been asking for and a step in the right direction.”

