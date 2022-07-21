 Proper Paint Prep: Foundational Integrity
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Proper Paint Prep: Foundational Integrity

on

Auto Body Welding: Look Before You Weld

on

Aluminum Panel Dent Repair

on

Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Fuel Pump Circuit Resistance (VIDEO) Video
play

Fuel Pump Circuit Resistance (VIDEO)

Understanding Pulse-Width Modulated Fuel Pumps (VIDEO) Video
play

Understanding Pulse-Width Modulated Fuel Pumps (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Battery Charging and Diagnostics

Underhood: Battery Charging and Diagnostics
BMW: Ticking Noise Without Having The Brakes Applied

Automotive: BMW: Ticking Noise Without Having The Brakes Applied
Mercedes-Benz Oil Leaks

Underhood: Mercedes-Benz Oil Leaks
Diagnosing Active Roll Bars

Automotive: Diagnosing Active Roll Bars
Diagnosing Diagnostic Codes

Automotive: Diagnosing Diagnostic Codes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment AMSOIL ase Autolite AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Paint / Body

Proper Paint Prep: Foundational Integrity

Stay faithful to these paint prep fundamentals, and you’ll be able to avoid redos and comebacks.
 

on

Courtesy Body Shop Business

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Painting and the finished product can seem quite glamorous to the youngster just getting started in the paint shop. The deep appearance of pearlescent colors swimming in high gloss clear at one time was the stuff of custom paint work by cranky, eccentric artists. Now, we regularly see these finishes on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicles, and it can indeed be a challenge to replicate in the repair arena.

The prepper who can’t wait to paint does well to acknowledge that, whether a custom restoration paint job or a collision repair paint job, the foundation must be sound. You can wax or Teflon or ceramic coat for durability all you want, but if you’ve built the paint film on a suspect foundation, you cannot reasonably expect it to “look-good-long-time.”

Advertisement

Where It Starts

Where do we begin? As with most things in the body shop, it’s advantageous to start in the office with the estimate — which really means starting with educational training for the estimator.

about:blank

How can an estimator know that a proper repair will require an adjacent panel to be blended — or stripped — prior to refinishing? Years of experience will be helpful, as will having the painter assist with an audit of the estimate. A paint film mil-gauge will reveal a film build past its recommended thickness. A little solvent on a rag rubbed in an inconspicuous area will tell us if the existing coating is reversable (think lacquer). Paint film builds have limits and must be stripped when exceeded, and I know of no paint manufacturer who does not recommend removing reversible coatings when present. The point here is to identify as much as possible upfront to enable the job to flow without delay.

Advertisement

It’s now common knowledge that every time a supplement is generated for additional parts or labor, the job stalls out, and administratively there is a cost associated with the additional parts processing. We’re getting pretty good at 100% disassembly with a complete parts order in mind, but I’d suggest we still have room for improvement on the paint-labor portion of the estimate. I believe every paint manufacturer has estimative tutorial resources available on its website. Let us at least ask to be paid for what we must do to ensure a proper refinish repair. Now, to the shop!

Click Here To Read The Full Article

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Paint / Body: Understanding pH As Related To Carwash Chemicals

Paint / Body: Restrictions: Repairing Ford/Lincoln Bumpers With ADAS

Paint / Body: To Detail Or Not To Detail?

Paint / Body: Mitchell Report Examines Ongoing Effects Of COVID-19

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician