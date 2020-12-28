Mazda SkyActiv Service Tips

Article courtesy ImportCar.

A Mazda SkyActiv engine is pretty similar to any other modern engine. It has an aluminum block and cylinder head, with a pair of chain-driven overhead cams. There are four pistons, 16 valves and one spark plug per cylinder – nothing unusual here. However, the pistons are domed like a performance piston to raise compression and have a small cup in the top similar to a diesel piston. The cup acts like a mini-combustion chamber and allows the flame front to spread quickly when fuel is injected directly into this recessed cup in the top of each piston. The cup allows faster combustion and reduces the risk of detonation. These engines also use a continuously variable valve timing system to constantly vary the amount of valve overlap as well as the ­timing of the intake and exhaust valves. This effectively reduces compression during the intake stroke, as well as pumping losses that would normally occur when the throttle is nearly closed at idle and under light load. The first SkyActiv application started in 2013. Over the past seven years, these engines have made their way in to almost every platform and have even replaced some V6 engines. These engines have been reliable, but there are four pattern failures you might see at your shop.

Engine or Accessory Mode Won’t Shut Off There are complaints from owners reporting that the engine will not turn off or the accessory mode can’t be shut down. The fault is not typically in the advanced keyless entry module. Instead, it is the data coming from other modules that prevent normal operation. The number one source of the problem is the transmission’s selector lever module. The number two source of the problem is the brake pedal position sensor. Both the gear lever and brake pedal inputs are used to determine the operation of the starter button. Use a scan tool to verify the operation of the gear lever and brake pedal sensors. If the transmission lever reads any other gear than park, the button will not exit out of accessory mode. If the car has a manual transmission, look at the outputs for the clutch pedal. P0101: Mass Air Flow Sensor One of the most common repairs on the 2.5L SkyActiv is the mass airflow sensor (MAF) that causes a P0101 for mass airflow circuit A range or P0171 for the system being too lean. The sensor may last only 60,000 miles. The leading cause of the problem is the contamination of the sensor. The sensor should produce 0.72 volts with the engine off. At idle with the engine warm, the voltage should be .86 volts. At 2,000 rpm, the output should be 1.07 volts.

