When most BMW owners hear the phrase “timing chain stretch,” they assume that the gears on the crankshaft and camshaft sprockets have pulled on the chain, causing the links to lengthen like a rubber band. It is not that dramatic. Over the past decade, BMW and many other import automakers have had issues with timing chain stretch.

What’s happening is the holes in the links for the pins that were round are wearing into ovals. The change in the shape of the holes causes the distance between the pins to increase by a few microns for eack link. But, timing chains have many links that turn microns into millimeters.

The most common cause of timing chain stretch is lack of maintenance and regular oil changes. Worn out oil can no longer lubricate the chain and will cause the rollers and links to wear against each other. As the chain runs around the gears of the camshafts and crankshaft, the movement between the rollers and links causes wear and elongation.

As the timing chain wears, this can change the timing of the camshaft and crankshaft. The change in timing is sensed by the camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, which can cause codes that indicate the correlation or synchronization problem with the engine position sensors.

The wear to the links can be increased if the tensioner or guides are not able to control the movement of the chain. In rare cases, the timing chain may have been made from inferior metals. But, the most likely cause is missed oil changes and using oil that is not approved for the engine.