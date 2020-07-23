A lifelong pursuit of learning and teaching has taken Philip Austin to every corner of the automotive industry. From his early days of learning how to repair Jaguars at the feet of his father to winning national tech competitions in high school to managing dealer repair shops and his own facility to becoming one of NGK’s Technical Training Specialists, the student has become the teacher. This podcast episode is sponsored by NGK Spark Plugs.
A Passion For Automotive Training – The Philip Austin Story
This podcast episode is sponsored by NGK Spark Plugs.
