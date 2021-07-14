Podcast: T2iQ – Will Yesterday’s Technology Still Exist Tomorrow?

Carburetors. Four-on-the-floor. Roll-up Windows. Though they used to be standard terms in this industry, many of the next generation of technicians today have never worked on any of them.

From the days of the high-beam button on the floor to the automatic oncoming headlight dimming system found in many of even today’s budget vehicles, technology has changed everything we do today.

This isn’t your father’s industry and that’s pretty exciting. What’s happening now and what’s to come?

Doug Kaufman, editor of Tomorrow’s Technician and The Rustbelt Mechanic, Kyle Thoreen, talk about what’s going to happen in the next few years – what might be changing and what might be staying the same.