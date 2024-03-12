 NTK Technologies Announces Merger into Niterra North America

NTK Technologies Announces Merger into Niterra North America

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

NTK Technologies has announced that it will merge with Niterra North America Inc., formerly NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.) Inc.

“The merger aligns with the organization’s strategy to unify its global brand and aims to enhance its competitiveness and agility in responding to changing business environments,” Niterra said in a news release.

The merger will take effect on April 1, and NTK Technologies will begin operating under Niterra North America Inc.

“The merger is intended to streamline the organization’s management strategy, decision-making and resource optimization, ultimately resulting in an improved brand value for Niterra over the medium and long term,” the company said. “This strategy aligns with the company’s long-term management plan.”

NTK Technologies Inc. and Niterra North America Inc. are subsidiaries of Niterra Co. Ltd., headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

Despite the merger, the company said it will continue to market its products under the trusted NTK Technical Ceramic brand name.

