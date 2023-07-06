New Shop Squad Podcast Addresses Techs’ Top Question

Automotive repair technicians have numerous training opportunities, but how can you tell what suits your current knowledge level and where you want to be? In this episode of Shop Squad’s “Now You Know” podcast series, Doug Kaufman from ShopOwner Magazine and Philip Austin, manager of technical training with NGK/NTK, discuss real-world questions technicians ask Austin during Shop Squad training classes.
