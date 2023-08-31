Exhausting The Possibilities of What Killed The Cat

Common wisdom tells us that cats have 9 lives – you just can’t kill ‘em. Or, if they go missing, must wait and they’ll eventually come back. As a shop owner, of course, those facts are far from realistic – at least when it comes to the most important and enigmatic cat in the shop, the Catalytic Converter.

In this episode of Shop Owner Solutions, Clint Cooper – Strategic Account Executive at AP Emissions Technologies and a master of explaining what goes on in a vehicle’s exhaust system – explains what can kill a cat, what you can do to help your customers prevent it and how to prevent it from happening again.

Cooper explains how emissions requirements have changed, exactly what a catalytic converter does (and how) and what techs can look for to diagnose why a converter failure happened in the first place.

