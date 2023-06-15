 New ShopSquad Podcast Offers Interactive Tech Training Support

New ShopSquad Podcast Offers Interactive Tech Training Support

Watch Philip Austin from NGK/NTK and Doug Kaufman discuss management and technical challenges within the industry.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

In an effort to support training at every level of the modern automotive repair facility, Shop Squad, the collaborative digital community for shop owners, service writers, technicians, students and industry professionals from Niterra (formerly NGK/NTK North America), has expanded its marketing efforts.

In a series of video podcasts, Philip Austin, manager of technical training with NGK/NTK and Doug Kaufman, editorial director at ShopOwner magazine, will discuss management and technical challenges in the industry and how a team-focused approach will help overcome them.

Each podcast will focus on a specific member of the shop (owner/management, service advisor and technician) to address real-world questions Austin has fielded in Shop Squad training sessions.

“The training needs of the shop today, can be imagined like peeling an onion – there are so many different layers,” Austin explains. “Those levels and needs are based on the expectations of the roles and the shop structure there to support it.”

Recognizing that those who learn together in a shared experience often learn more effectively, Shop Squad will accomplish this goal by learning, sharing and supporting each other’s development – in a variety of styles for a variety of users.

Enrolled members receive automatic access to the Shop Squad on-demand Training Portal, as well as in-person educational events, digital newsletters, promotional aids, and earned merchandise opportunities. Product launch information, industry insights and informational resources are provided to help them keep their edge.

The Shop Squad community is also establishing an elite corps of shops which will become known as Shop Squad Select. These member organizations will have the benefits of on-going, face-to-face relationships with NGK sales, training, product, and marketing teams to further develop and shape the program. Added benefits such as sneak peaks, custom signage and live training session opportunities will enhance the Shop Squad offering.

“Our approach is to provide innovative, interactive training experiences to encompass the needs and the expectations of everyone in the shop,” says Austin.”

For more information on becoming part of the Shop Squad community, visit shopsquadonline.com. Following a simple registration process, users will have access to all of the on-demand training portals as well as be a part of the community for future communications and access to upcoming live events.

