Podcast: T2iQ With The Rustbelt Mechanic – What’s Next?

It’s easy to ask “what’s new” but it can be difficult to answer, because EVERYTHING in this industry is new.

Or is it? The automotive industry continually reinvents itself – technology advancements and efficiency are critical improvements – but the one constant since the beginning of time is the importance of expert automotive repair.

Wondering “what’s next” in an industry full of faced-paced innovation? Doug Kaufman, editor of Tomorrow’s Technician and The Rustbelt Mechanic, Kyle Thoreen, talk about what you should be focusing on and what to expect for the automotive industry as we continue to repurpose old techniques with new technology.