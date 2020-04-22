Are Recycled Oils Safe To Use In Your Engine?

A fleet manager should keep fluids in bulk, of course, but how much qualifies as “bulk” largely depends on your fluid consumption. Kenneth Tyger, director of technical services with D-A Lubricant Co. Inc. , says that “it is typically recommended to turn the fluid over in the bulk tank(s) every one to two months.”

After being used, oil usually isn’t just tossed into a giant oil-specific wastebasket. Rather, oil is recycled, or re-refined. However, according to Tyger, this recycled oil isn’t always welcomed with open arms by consumers; or at least, that used to be the case.

“When first introduced, re-refined/recycled oils carried with them a common perception that they were inferior in quality. Because oil can be re-refined over and over again—oil won’t wear out, just gets dirty—there are those that felt re-refined oil would never be as good as the original, carefully blended, fully formulated product. End users essentially perceived re-refined/recycled oil as ‘used’ and not as good,” Tyger says.

Tyger was unable to say whether a fleet could potentially sell oil back to an oil marketer.

Early on, the price could also be prohibitive, says Tyger:

“If anything, the process of re-refining [vacuum distillation, hydrotreated] costs more and takes more energy to do, usually meaning higher costs, with some manufacturers interested only in 50/50 recycled oil as a promotion, however prices had been prohibitive. The fact of the matter is that like ‘traditional’ base oil refining, the process of re-refining or recycling oils must be done correctly to produce a quality product.”