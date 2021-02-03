Changes In The TPMS Landscape Over The Past 10 Years

Click Here to Read More

It is hard to believe, but it really wasn’t very long ago that programmable sensors were just a twinkle in the eye of the earliest TPMS pioneers. Just 10 years ago, shops were trying to keep up with TPMS service requirements by stocking dozens of OE replacement sensors so they could have the right one when they needed it. Achieving over 95% coverage was a large undertaking and often felt like a moving target for the typical shop.

Programmable sensors completely changed the way the aftermarket approached TPMS. It gave shops of all sizes the ability to achieve over 95% coverage while stocking a minimal number of parts.

The first programmable sensor was introduced to the market by Schrader in 2013. However, even at that point, the programmable sensor was not nearly as technically advanced as it is today. A shop needed to stock two part numbers, one for 315MHz and one for 433MHz, and it didn’t support upcoming technology, like auto-location. The single-SKU programmable sensor as we know it today didn’t come about until Schrader’s launch in 2015.

Since then, advancements of a more mechanical nature have been achieved. Many parts manufacturers also offer single-SKU programmable sensors with aluminum adjustable stem options that allow them to properly fit into more aftermarket wheel sets. Later came 90-degree packages that allowed sensors to properly fit into rims with 90-degree valve holes. Offering these new fitment options opened up a whole new market for TPMS in the aftermarket industry.