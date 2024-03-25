 Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

Resetting and programming TPMS sensors for a Tesla is a lot like any other vehicle, and the challenge is still the same: keeping the light off.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel
Published:

One of the first items to be replaced on any Tesla model are the tires. This is due to tire wear from the instant torque of the electric motor. When replacing the tires, you will have to service the TPMS sensors. Tesla has used Baolong (from 2012 to 2014), Continental (from 2014 to 2020) and a proprietary sensor that uses Bluetooth. For 2021, the Model Y started to use a sensor that communicates using Bluetooth protocols. Not much is known about the new system except that the sensors are currently available only through Tesla.

Related Articles

The Baolong TPMS system will not display the pressures on the center display. However, the Continental and Bluetooth systems will display the pressures for the driver. Tesla offers a retrofit kit to convert the Baolong system to a Continental system. The procedure involves replacing a module on the vehicle. Baolong sensors are available on the market, and aftermarket replacements can be programmed for the car.

Like many TPMS systems, the Tesla TPMS system has a built-in feature that automatically detects a new set of wheel sensors. The TPMS sensors can be reset via the vehicle’s touchscreen. The reset function is only possible when the vehicle is on.

Before starting, set the tires to the correct cold tire inflation pressure according to the door placard and tire size. Before servicing the tires, make sure the system is functioning.

To get started, turn the touchscreen on. Go to controls, settings, service & reset, tire pressure monitor and reset sensors. Reset the sensors based on the wheel size.

If a tire pressure warning displays, exit the vehicle, close the rear trunk and all the doors, wait for the touchscreen to go black, re-enter the car and ensure that the correct wheel size is selected before touching reset. Touch reset, and then touch OK.

Press and hold one of the scroll wheels and select ‘Car Status’ to see an overview of the TPMS information. When the sensors are unknown, all the values will be shown as “- -.” Ensure that the vehicle is stationary for at least 20 minutes before continuing to the next step.

Perform a road test. Auto learning will start when the vehicle exceeds 25 mph. When auto-learning completes, the tire pressure information displays for all wheels and clears any TPMS faults. Note: Auto learning can take up to 20 minutes during a test drive.

Try this procedure again if “Tire Pressure System Needs Service” displays after performing auto-learning. If the warning still persists after 5 minutes of driving at 25 mph, further diagnostics might be required. This can include using a TPMS to verify the operation of the sensor.

Most Tesla models use service kits that have a clamp-on metal stem. A new service kit should be installed every time the tire is removed from the rim. The valve stem’s nut is a one-time-use item. Most kits are available in two finishes for silver and black rims.

There are a wide variety of programmable 433-megahertz sensors for Tesla models. There are also direct replacement options. Starting in 2020, Tesla started using Bluetooth protocols for the TPMS sensors. These sensors work the same way as conventional sensors, but they will require a TPMS tool with the correct software to check the condition of the sensor.

Resetting and programming TPMS sensors for a Tesla is a lot like any other vehicle, but the challenge is still the same, keeping the light out.

You May Also Like

Video

Understanding Stretch Shrink Belts

Andrew Markel uses an old school toy to describe how these belts work. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

For some of our older viewers, you may remember a toy called Shrinky Dinks. This was a toy where you would color in on a plastic sheet, and then you would cut it out and put it in the oven and it would shrink. So something that was four inches went down to maybe two inches or the size of a key chain. This same technology is involved in stretch belts. If you see a belt that says stretch or stretchy on the side, or it's indicated on the product sleeve that it is a stretch belt. Well, this belt, it typically doesn't have a tensioner with no tension. How does it set that final tension? Well, it uses that same properties as shrink heatings. When the belt is run and gotten up to temperature, it actually conforms to the pulley and grooves to give the proper tension. So what does that mean to you, the technician?

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 4

Join Patrick and Jacqui as they explore motorcycling and powersports adventure in the Southwest!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Mass Air Flow Sensor Cleaners

What can you do both for maintenance and for service and diagnostics to confirm a mass airflow sensors functioning properly? Andrew Markel shares the secret in this video sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Litens Pulleys: You’ll Be Surprised at What’s in the Box

What you get in the box may surprise you. This video is sponsored by Litens.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Understanding and Preventing Brake Noise

Silence brake noise – do the whole job right. This video is part of the Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman

Other Posts

Updating Your TPMS Tools Regularly Matters

You can ensure your read is accurate by updating your tool regularly.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
BendPak Partners with Expert Automotive Equipment

Expert Automotive will distribute a range of BendPak products, including car lifts, tire changers and wheel balancers.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 3

Patrick and Jacqui visit Born Free, talk technicians, see inside a Dallas-area dealership, and get a lesson on suspension.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
TPMS: Are Retrofits in Your Future?

Installing a retrofit kit can be performed with the tools and equipment you already own and use on a daily basis.

By Eric Garbe