Engine Building 102 – Building The Perfect Top End

We talked pistons, engine bearings, crankshafts and oil pans in Engine Building 101 – Building a Strong Bottom End, but no matter how powerful your rotating assembly is, without the precision of the right valvetrain, you’re not going anywhere.

In a one-hour LiveStream to be held November 29 at 1PM EST, sponsored by Summit Racing, industry experts will cover products, procedures and best practices you can implement to understand what goes into building the best top end for your performance needs.

This event will be hosted by Doug Kaufman, editor of Tomorrow’s Technician and Justin Weideman from Summit Racing. Justin has been a frequent participant in Summit Racing and Tomorrow’s Technician LiveStream events and has experience working in many of the industry’s segments. Doug has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. Formerly editor of Engine Builder magazine, he is currently editorial director of Tomorrow’s Technician and ShopOwner, including Brake & Front End, ImportCar and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.

“The top end is a lot of fun,” says Justin. “Those components determine how high the engine will rev and how much power it will make. That’s where the party really happens.”

Topics to be covered may include:

Top end overview

What’s in the valvetrain?

Cylinder head evolution, design and selection

Air flow theory

Fuel and spark

Camshafts

Intake and exhaust

Why gaskets matter

OHV vs. OHC

Tools and Techniques

Why math matters

This livestream is sponsored by Summit Racing Equipment.