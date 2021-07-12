Podcast: T2iQ – Next Steps With The Rustbelt Mechanic

So you’ve been in the industry for a while now – things are going pretty well. You can handle the routine jobs with ease and you’re even given the opportunity to work on some of the more challenging jobs in the shop.

Doors are starting to open – do you know which ones to go through? As your automotive service career accelerates, how can you keep control? We’ll talk about planning for the next phase of your career in this episode of T2iQ.

There’s so much change in this industry every day that the idea of “seeing it all” and getting bored with it seems unlikely. But let’s talk about the process of moving up in the industry – where do you go once you’re not a rookie anymore?