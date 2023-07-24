 Installing Replacement Air Ride Shocks and Struts

Installing Replacement Air Ride Shocks and Struts

Learn how to replace air ride units on the 2015 to 2020 Cadillac Escalade, Chevy Tahoe and other models. Sponsored by PRT.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
PRT is the first to market choice for air ride components. Part number 992024 fits the popular 2015 to 2020 Cadillac Escalade, Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, and GMC Yukon models with the optional Z95 suspension package. The PRT units are direct replacements for GM’s MagnaRide  shocks.  

-Make sure the keys for the truck are not in the ignition and proximity keys are not near the vehicle.  

-Lift the truck by the lift points on the frame. 

-Remove the rear wheels. 

-Remove the wire clip that holds the airline to the shock and pull off the line. 

-Unfasten the screw and clip that secure the wheel well inner liner to the body. This will make accessing the electrical connector and upper shock bolt easier.  

-Disconnect the electrical connector at the top of the shock.  

-Support the rear axle. 

-Remove the upper shock bolt with a 21mm socket and 21mm wrench. 

-Remove the lower shock bolt with a 21mm socket and 21mm wrench. 

-Lower the axle to aid in the removal of the shock. 

PRT air ride replacement shocks and struts are new units and not remanufactured. Units use the same magnetic ride control and continuous dampening control active valving as the original OE units. In addition, the air spring is made of high-quality materials designed to last years in extreme conditions.  

-Install the upper bolt first and use the jack on the axle to maneuver the lower bolt into position. 

-Connect the airline to the body of the shock. Move the wire retaining clip into position, so the line is secure.    

-Join the electrical connectors. Make sure the seals on the male connector are seated and free of debris. 

-Tighten the upper shock bolt to 70 foot pounds and the lower to 80 foot pounds. 

-Once the wheels are installed and the truck is lowered, start the engine. The compressor should start to run to fill the new units. Perform a quick test drive to confirm there are no codes related to the suspension.  

This video is sponsored by PRT.

