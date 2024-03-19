 How The Vehicle Cooling System Functions

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

How The Vehicle Cooling System Functions

Here’s what to know to clarify cooling questions you’re asked at the service counter. This video is part of The Group Training Academy.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

CC:

Related Articles

Automotive cooling systems are complex and composed of several components working together to regulate engine temperature. And let’s be frank – customers expect everything to work flawlessly. Here’s what you should know to clarify questions you’re asked at the service counter.

The primary function of a cooling system is to dissipate excess heat generated by the engine during combustion. This heat, if not properly managed, can cause overheating, leading to engine damage and potential breakdowns.

When the engine runs, it generates an immense amount of heat. The cooling system works by circulating a coolant, typically a mixture of water and antifreeze, through the engine and radiator.  As the coolant passes through the engine, it absorbs the heat produced by combustion.  It then travels to the radiator, where the heat is dissipated into the surrounding air.

Coolant, also known as antifreeze, is a vital component of the cooling system.  Its primary role is to absorb heat from the engine and transfer it to the radiator where it can be dissipated.  In addition to its heat-transfer properties, coolant also provides protection against freezing in cold temperatures and prevents corrosion within the cooling system.

In addition to coolant/antifreeze, the main elements of a cooling system include the radiator, water pump, thermostat and hoses.  The radiator acts as the heat exchanger, while the water pump circulates the coolant through the system.  The thermostat regulates the flow of coolant, ensuring the engine reaches its optimal operating temperature.  Hoses are responsible for carrying the coolant to and from the engine and radiator.

Modern vehicles often feature additional components such as cooling fans and expansion tanks.  Cooling fans are used to enhance the dissipation of heat when the vehicle is stationary or operating under heavy loads.  Expansion tanks allow for the expansion and contraction of the coolant as it heats up and cools down, ensuring a constant supply of coolant to the engine.

The cooling system plays a vital role in the overall functionality and longevity of a vehicle.  By dissipating excess heat, it ensures the engine operates at an optimal temperature, improving performance, fuel efficiency, and reducing emissions.

Regular maintenance of the cooling system is essential to prevent overheating, corrosion and other issues that can lead to costly repairs. Regular inspection and service of the cooling system, including flushing and replacing the coolant as needed, checking hoses and monitoring coolant levels, drivers can ensure their vehicles run smoothly and reliably.

For more information on parts, products and procedures, visit TheGroupTrainingAcademy.com

Thanks for watching.

You May Also Like

Sponsored Content

Litens Pulleys: You’ll Be Surprised at What’s in the Box

What you get in the box may surprise you. This video is sponsored by Litens.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

When trying to refresh the accessory drive belt system with a new belt, tensioner and idler pulleys, the last thing you want to do is to reuse, worn or damaged parts. Litens understands your plight and makes the extra effort to include all the hardware with a tensioner or either pulley to complete the job.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Understanding and Preventing Brake Noise

Silence brake noise – do the whole job right. This video is part of the Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 3

Patrick and Jacqui visit Born Free, talk technicians, see inside a Dallas-area dealership, and get a lesson on suspension.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Vacuum Pumps and Parking Brake Actuators

As the car parc evolves, so do service opportunities. This video is sponsored by Standard.

By Doug Kaufman
Gasoline Direct Injection Technology

Gasoline Direct Injection technology has been a key part of improving fuel economy and reducing emissions since the early 2000s. This video is sponsored by Standard.

By Doug Kaufman

Other Posts

Software Focus: Efficient Diagnostics

Discover how to quickly retrieve codes, access exclusive repair information, and develop a strategic plan for optimal diagnostic results. This video is sponsored by Bosch.

By Doug Kaufman
Clutch System Components

By adopting a systematic approach and utilizing quality kits, the longevity and efficiency of the timing system can be maximized, ensuring a smoother-running engine. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Timing Components

By adopting a systematic approach and utilizing quality kits, the longevity and efficiency of the timing system can be maximized, ensuring a smoother-running engine. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Wheel Bearings Components

Follow along to learn what you may encounter when dealing with a Gen 1 wheel bearing. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman