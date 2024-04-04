2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 8

In the not-so-distant past, most motorcyclists thought of performance upgrades as exhausts, breathers, cams, engine work, etc. No one considered the suspension to be part of the list. Today, that thinking has been flipped on its head, and the first thing people should do or want to do is a suspension upgrade. In our series 2 Wheels 2 Ways, Patrick and Jacqui stopped at Suspended by Smarty in Texas to meet with shop owner Carol Burks and get some suspension tweaks made and understand more about why these upgrades matter so much.
Main Navigation
- Home
- Automotive
- Career
- Diesel
- Podcasts
- MindGames
- Contests
- Courses
- EV Bizz
- Featured
- News
- People
- Products
- Tools & Products
- Video