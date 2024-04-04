 2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 8

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 8

Suspension didn't used to be considered a performance upgrade — until now.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

In the not-so-distant past, most motorcyclists thought of performance upgrades as exhausts, breathers, cams, engine work, etc. No one considered the suspension to be part of the list. Today, that thinking has been flipped on its head, and the first thing people should do or want to do is a suspension upgrade. In our series 2 Wheels 2 Ways, Patrick and Jacqui stopped at Suspended by Smarty in Texas to meet with shop owner Carol Burks and get some suspension tweaks made and understand more about why these upgrades matter so much.

Related Articles

You May Also Like

Video

Why You Should Replace The Thermostat

It is always best practice to replace the thermostat on a vehicle after it has overheated. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Most thermostats use wax inside a brass chamber that expands when it is heated. When it expands, it pushes on a pin or piston that is connected to the plate and spring.

Movement of the plate allows coolant to flow from the bypass coolant circuit to the circuit that has the radiator. This system has been in operation since the 1950s.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Tensioner Tech Assist

The Lift and Pin is designed to simplify tensioner replacement and belt installation.

By Andrew Markel
EV Cooling Systems

The large batteries that EVs carry need to be maintained within a specific temperature range for optimal performance.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
What Constitutes A Complete Brake Job?

Complete, safe brake jobs are key. This video is part of the Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Decoding Brake Pull Issues

Addressing brake pulls requires diagnostic dedication. This video is part of The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman

Other Posts

Understanding Stretch Shrink Belts

Andrew Markel uses an old school toy to describe how these belts work. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 4

Join Patrick and Jacqui as they explore motorcycling and powersports adventure in the Southwest!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Mass Air Flow Sensor Cleaners

What can you do both for maintenance and for service and diagnostics to confirm a mass airflow sensors functioning properly? Andrew Markel shares the secret in this video sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Litens Pulleys: You’ll Be Surprised at What’s in the Box

What you get in the box may surprise you. This video is sponsored by Litens.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff