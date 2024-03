Courtesy of Motorcycle & Powersports News

During our 2 Wheels 2 Ways series, Patrick and Jacqui stopped into Jonesboro Cycle & ATV, one of the largest powersports dealerships either of them had ever been to. During the visit, they quickly realized the kind of community Jonesboro has fostered, and along with it, a place for future techs to get experience and a career off the ground.