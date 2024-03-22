 Can You Jumpstart an EV?

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Can You Jumpstart an EV?

First thing's first: Find the LV battery, which could be anywhere in the vehicle.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel
Published:

Here’s a real-world scenario: A customer brings their EV into your shop for service, and it’s been there for quite a while because the parts are on backorder. After a few weeks, you get in the vehicle to move it out of your way, and the ignition won’t turn on. It’s acting like the battery is dead, so what do you do now?

Related Articles

Chances are that the low voltage or LV, or 12V, battery inside that EV has gone dead. In most cases, the LV battery is not charged while the high voltage (HV) battery is plugged into the wall charger. So, even if your shop is outfitted with an HV wall charger, the LV battery could still go dead if it’s left alone long enough.

This scenario can present a few unique challenges to us as techs or shop owners. The first question we need to ask ourselves is, “Can I jump this EV with another car?” We would advise against this idea. It’s much safer to have a dedicated battery jumper, preferably one with some electronic assist to protect the system from surges, inverse polarity, etc. Compact battery jump packs are available and are really handy for all kinds of situations.

Now you need to find the LV battery, and it could be anywhere in the vehicle. This of course will vary from one EV to the next, but the most common locations would likely be under the hood or in the trunk. But, herein lies another challenge – some EVs, specifically Teslas, have electronic door poppers which release the trunk and the hood, AKA the front trunk or frunk. So, it sort of turns into a “chicken before the egg” situation. How can you open the hood to get to the LV battery and jump it, if there’s no 12V power to actually open the hood?

Fear not, because Tesla thought this one out. There is a pair of wires that are located just behind the front tow hook cover in the front bumper cover. With a 12V battery jump pack on hand, press firmly on the top right perimeter of the tow hook cover until it pivots inward, then gently pull the raised section out toward you. Pull the two wires out of the tow eye opening and connect them to the jump pack: red positive to red positive, black negative to black negative.

Be aware that these wires are not a charging point for the LV battery. Applying 12V power to these wires will only pop the hood release, but now you can gain access to the LV battery inside. Open the hood and remove the trim panel which covers the LV battery. Locate the positive charge/jump post, and connect a suitable battery charger or jump pack to it. Attach the negative cable from the charger/jump pack to the beam in front of the LV battery. You should now be able to charge or jump the LV battery, and power on the ignition.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

2024 Honda Prologue Qualifies for $7,500 U.S. EV Tax Credit

The all-electric Prologue will begin arriving at Honda dealerships in the coming weeks.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Honda announced today that most all-new 2024 Honda Prologue models, the first all-electric Honda SUV, will qualify for the U.S. $7,500 EV tax credit. The federal tax credit applies to the purchase of all 2024 Prologues built after Feb. 26, 2024. All 2024 Prologues will qualify when leased.

"Having the Honda Prologue qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit is great news for our customers," said Lance Woelfer, assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "The Prologue is stylish, sporty and priced right, hitting the sweet spot of the EV market and meeting the demand from our customers."

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Latest Data Shows Continued Increase in EV Collision Claims

The frequency of claims submitted for repairable EVs rose to its highest level in 2023, ending the year at 1.97% in the U.S. and 2.86% in Canada.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Karma Automotive Launches All-Electric Sedan

The Gyesera introduction comes on the heels of the November 2023 debut of the Karma Kaveya Super Coupe.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Toyota Invests in Kentucky Facility to Boost EV Assembly

Toyota announced a $1.3 billion investment at its flagship Kentucky facility for future electrification efforts.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ChargeLab Study Reveals EV Consumers’ Charging Preferences

While 86% of EV drivers can charge at home, over half still rely on public chargers, according to the survey.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

BendPak Partners with Expert Automotive Equipment

Expert Automotive will distribute a range of BendPak products, including car lifts, tire changers and wheel balancers.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
How Important is Regenerative Braking For EVs?

Regenerative braking helps to increase the overall efficiency and range of the EV, increasing the range of an EV by up to 20%.

By David Sickels
Get to Know Performance Ride Technology

PRT is a global OE supplier with more than 5,000 products available in the United States.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
PRT Heavy Duty Highlights Shocks for CV Applications

Learn to install PRT Heavy Duty’s gas-charged shocks for enhanced driving stability in trucks and buses.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff