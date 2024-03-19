 2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 5

2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 5

Some last-minute riding out West leads the team to AIMExpo 2024 for an excellent trade show!

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Courtesy of Motorcycle & Powersports News

Jacqui and Patrick join up with Andrew Ciszczon of Corteco to do some more excellent riding out West before making their way into Las Vegas to take in the sights and sounds of AIMExpo 2024! Enjoy episode 5 of 2 Wheels 2 Ways!

Enter our giveaway for Gryphon Moto gear below, and make sure to catch up on what happened at AIMExpo 2024: https://aimexpousa.com/

GIVEAWAY: Want to win some awesome riding gear from our partners at Gryphon Moto? Enter here: https://www.motorcyclepowersportsnews.com/gryphon-gear-giveaway/

*We’re thrilled to offer you the chance to win the Gryphon Tucson Mesh Transition Textile Motorcycle Jacket and the Gryphon 500 Denier Ballistic Nylon Copper Canyon Textile Motorcycle Pant! Enter now for a chance to elevate your riding experience! Giveaway closes on Feb. 23 at 12 p.m. The winner will be able to select his or her apparel size. Women’s options also available. You will be contacted to confirm. Limited to U.S. and Canada residents only.

Special thanks to our series sponsors: AIMExpoFreudenberg Sealing / CortecoGryphon MotoNational Powersports AuctionsBridgestone TiresBlackpurlOhlinsWalker ProductsEngine IceVoltz, and PennGrade1.

