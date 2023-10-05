No matter how modern your customers’ vehicles are, they may still think yesterday’s technology is fine in the ignition system.

However, here’s why high-ignitability spark plugs are today’s hot ticket. It all comes down to the performance and fuel economy and, with modern-day engines, the spark plug tip configuration is vitally important. Over the past two decades, the automotive industry has made a transition to high ignitability plugs with precisely engineered tips that help provide a more complete fuel burn, quicker throttle response, smoother idling, and better cold starts.

High-ignitability spark plugs share three traits:

First, a high-ignitability spark plug will use a precious metal for the center electrode and, possibly, the side electrodes. This material can be platinum, iridium or even ruthenium.

Second, the center electrode design will be a fine-wire design that focuses the spark on a fine Point Six millimeter wire that is laser welded to the base of the center electrode.

Third, the side electrode may have a unique shape designed to help the quenching effect and propagation of the flame front.

Let’s be clear – it’s not just form over function here. High-ignitability plugs dissipate heat and quench the heat in the electrodes differently than a conventional spark plug. This is due to advanced insulator designs, shell construction and electrode configuration. The precious metals in high-ignitability spark plugs have a higher melting point than the nickel alloys found in standard spark plugs. For example, platinum has a melting point of 3,200° F – Iridium and ruthenium have melting points above 4,200° F! This allows a high-ignitability spark plug to withstand more extreme conditions inside a modern combustion chamber.

High ignitability plugs offer many advantages to drivers, which is why they’re becoming so popular with OE manufacturers. High ignitability designs have been used in more than half of the OE vehicle product mix over the couple of decades and, as automakers continue their search for better fuel economy and engine performance, you can expect that number to increase.

Of course, as with any component, dependable results are possible only with proper application. To help you offer the right guidance to your customers, visit ShopSquadOnline.com for recommendations from other service advisors and technicians who are dealing with these customer questions every day. The more you learn, the more secure your customers will be.

Thanks for watching.