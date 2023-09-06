Nominations Now Open for 2023 School of the Year

WIX Filters is once again partnering with O’Reilly Auto Parts as title sponsors for the Tomorrow’s Technician 2023 School of the Year competition, a national contest that finds and names the best technician training school in the country. WIX and O’Reilly Auto Parts are sponsors of the national award in conjunction with Tomorrow’s Technician, a Babcox Media resource dedicated to automotive instructors and students.

The School of the Year competition is open to all high schools or post-secondary schools that participate with Tomorrow’s Technician’s newsletters, website or LMS (learning management system). Nominations are open through November 29, and 20 finalists will be announced after all submissions are received. Judges will then review entry criteria and select the top school from each of four regions of the U.S. The winner will be selected from the four finalists and announced in the fall.

“Since getting involved with the School of the Year program in 2009, we’ve met with hundreds of passionate students and teachers from across the nation,” said Tina Davis, senior marketing manager for WIX Filters. “We know how important it is to not only train – but inspire the next generation of technicians and automobile experts.” Davis added, “Investing in the next generation of tradespeople ignites new ideas and innovations for our global automotive community.”

The winning school will receive a visit from Tomorrow’s Tech staff and program sponsors, a $10,000 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program, WIX Filters gear and an appearance by the WIX mobile marketing unit.*

In addition, the winning school’s instructor and program will be featured in digital and video presentations on the Tomorrow’s Tech website, in the daily eNewsletter, “Tomorrow’s Tech Today,” and on various social media platforms

The Top 20 schools will also receive national recognition through Tomorrow’s Technician’s digital platforms. Each of the three schools selected as runners-up will receive a $500 gift card from WIX.

Click here to nominate your school today. The deadline for initial nominations is Wednesday, November 29, 2023.