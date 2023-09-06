 Nominations Now Open for 2023 School of the Year

School of the Year

Nominations Now Open for 2023 School of the Year

Program Sponsored by WIX Filters, O’Reilly Auto Parts Aims to Find The Best Technician Training School in the U.S.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

WIX Filters is once again partnering with O’Reilly Auto Parts as title sponsors for the Tomorrow’s Technician 2023 School of the Year competition, a national contest that finds and names the best technician training school in the country. WIX and O’Reilly Auto Parts are sponsors of the national award in conjunction with Tomorrow’s Technician, a Babcox Media resource dedicated to automotive instructors and students.

The School of the Year competition is open to all high schools or post-secondary schools that participate with Tomorrow’s Technician’s newsletters, website or LMS (learning management system). Nominations are open through November 29, and 20 finalists will be announced after all submissions are received. Judges will then review entry criteria and select the top school from each of four regions of the U.S. The winner will be selected from the four finalists and announced in the fall.

“Since getting involved with the School of the Year program in 2009, we’ve met with hundreds of passionate students and teachers from across the nation,” said Tina Davis, senior marketing manager for WIX Filters. “We know how important it is to not only train – but inspire the next generation of technicians and automobile experts.” Davis added, “Investing in the next generation of tradespeople ignites new ideas and innovations for our global automotive community.”

The winning school will receive a visit from Tomorrow’s Tech staff and program sponsors, a $10,000 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program, WIX Filters gear and an appearance by the WIX mobile marketing unit.*

In addition, the winning school’s instructor and program will be featured in digital and video presentations on the Tomorrow’s Tech website, in the daily eNewsletter, “Tomorrow’s Tech Today,” and on various social media platforms

The Top 20 schools will also receive national recognition through Tomorrow’s Technician’s digital platforms. Each of the three schools selected as runners-up will receive a $500 gift card from WIX.

Nominate Your School Today!

Click here to nominate your school today. The deadline for initial nominations is Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Career

Former School Of The Year Instructor Roxanne Amiot Named 2019 SEMA-NACAT Award Winner

Former School of the Year and auto technology instructor at Bullard-Havens Technical High School, Roxanne Amiot, received the 2019 SEMA-NACAT Education Award.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Roxanne Amiot, center, auto technology instructor at Bullard-Havens Technical High School in Bridgeport, Connecticut, received the 2019 SEMA-NACAT Education Award for her use of aftermarket technology in her classroom. Bullard-Havens was named the Tomorrow's Technician School of the Year in 2018.

Roxanne Amiot, auto technology instructor at Bullard-Havens Technical High School in Bridgeport, Connecticut, received the 2019 SEMA-NACAT Education Award during the Education Partners Breakfast at the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Bullard-Havens was named the Tomorrow's Technician 2018 School of the Year, sponsored by WIX Filters and O'Reilly Auto Parts, under Amiot's direction.

WIX Filters Honors Laurens District 55 High School With School Of The Year Ceremony

South Carolina-based technical training program celebrated as 2019 School of the Year during surprise ceremony.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
WIX Filters Names Laurens District 55 High School the 2019 School of the Year

WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, in conjunction with Tomorrow’s Technician, named Laurens District 55 High School the 2019 School of the Year.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
WIX Filters Announces Top Four Finalists For 2019 School Of The Year Competition

Tomorrow’s Technician magazine and WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, are excited to announce the top four finalists for the 2019 School of the Year competition.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
WIX Filters Announces Top 20 Schools In 2019 School Of The Year Competition

WIX Filters, title sponsor and partner with Tomorrow’s Technician’s 2019 School of the Year competition, has announced the Top 20 schools.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Mitchell 1 Names David Patience 2022 Educator of the Year

Patience is an automotive technology instructor at Metropolitan Community College – Longview in Kansas City, Missouri.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Federated Scholarships Recognize Student Excellence

Car Care scholarships were awarded to four outstanding students for the 2022-23 academic year.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Instructor Jack Stow Commits to T2U

NKC CTEC Instructor shares story of how Tomorrow’s Tech’s LMS helped support his lessons.

By Doug Kaufman
48 Technicians Honored At ASE Annual Meeting

The annual awards banquet spotlights top scorers on the ASE Certification Tests

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff