 Techs Rock Awards Bring Working And Aspiring Techs To The Stage

Techs Rock Awards Bring All Techs To The Stage

The Techs Rock Awards will recognize outstanding student and professional technicians in five distinct categories.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Hello Cleveland! And, let’s be clear, every other city across the country, too – TechForce Foundation is shining a spotlight on the incredible talent in this industry at both the working technician and aspiring tech level with the Techs Rock Awards.

The Techs Rock Awards will recognize outstanding student and professional technicians in five categories: Automotive & Motorsports; Diesel; Collision, Restoration & Welding; Aviation, Motorcycle & Marine; and Evolving Technologies.

Nominations open today, November 9 and will be accepted through January 14, 2024. Voting will be held February 14th – February 28th, 2024.

The Grand Prize will be awarded to both the winning student and professional technician in each category and will include:

• All-Inclusive trip to Mecum Glendale, AZ
• Winners will be announced at the Mecum Glendale Event
• Custom Tool Kit
• Exclusive dinner with top industry leaders at TechForce’s National Partners Summit
• Flights and two-night stay at the Renaissance Resort
• Rental Car provided by Hertz

For more information about the award, to apply or to nominate, visit TechForce today

