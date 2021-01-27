Tomorrow’s Technician magazine and WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, are excited to announce the top four finalists for the 2020 School of the Year competition.

The top four schools are: West Region – Warriors Garage, Fallbrook Union High School, Fallbrook, CA Mountain Region – Bonneville High School, Washington Terrace, UT Central Region – CTEC Automotive, North Kansas City Schools, Kansas City, MO Southern Region – The Rebel Garage, George County High School, Lucedale, MS “2020 was a challenging year for all of and our educational institutions are no exception,” explained Tomorrow’s Technician Editor Doug Kaufman. “In many cases, ‘Lesson Planning’ has become a thing of the past, ‘Perfect Attendance’ has fallen short and the classroom experience has turned into confusion.” Kaufman continued, “It is with great pride that Tomorrow’s Technician, Babcox Media, Wix Filters and O’Reilly Auto Parts can announce the finalists in the 2020 School of the Year Campaign. Through challenges, COVID-19 and even natural disasters, 21 schools submitted applications highlighting their programs for consideration as the Wix School of the Year. From those entries we received 13 video presentations that were, in most cases, created, produced and submitted by the students themselves.”

The winner will be selected from the four finalists in a virtual awards ceremony on January 27, 2021. The winning school will receive: • $10,000 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program

• WIX Filters gear

• In-person announcement/celebration visit by Tomorrow’s Tech staff and program sponsors*

• Appearance by the WIX marketing unit* *When safety protocols allow. In addition, each of the schools that were selected to the Top 4 will receive a $500 gift card from O’Reilly Auto Parts.



The Top 21 entries came from across the country: • Bonneville High School, Washington Terrace, UT

• Branford High School, Branford, CT

• CTEC North Kansas City, Kansas City, MO

• Davison High School, Davison, MI

• Delaware Technical Community College, Newark, DE

• Fallbrook Union High School, Fallbrook, CA

• George County High School, Lucedale, MS

• Grand Blanc High School, Grand Blanc, MI

• JB Hensler College and Career Academy, Manvel, TX

• Joliet Junior College, Joliet, IL

• Klein Forest High School, Houston, TX

• Matrix Trade Institute, Beachwood, OH

• Minuteman High School, Lexington, MA

• OHM Boces, New Hartford, NY

• Passaic County Technical Vocational School, Wayne, NJ

• Pueblo Community College, Pueblo, CO

• Robeson County Career Center, Lumberton, NC

• Sheridan Technical College, Pembroke Pines, FL

• Sussex County Technical School, Sparta, NJ

• Troup High School, Lagrange, GA

• Union County Vocational Technical School, Scotch Plains, NJ

