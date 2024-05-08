 MindGames Winners Treated Like Royalty This Week

MindGames Winners Treated Like Royalty This Week

Discover the lucky winners of our latest puzzle and get a chance to test your skills every week.

Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
The Royal Wave is being thrown in your general direction if you were lucky enough to understand the clue for the latest Guess the Tool Contest. Even heartier congratulations if you managed to be randomly selected from all those correct entries to be crowned a champion this week.

The correct answer was Air Compressor. Here are the kings and queens of being good AND lucky:

Heir + Compress+ Her = Air Compressor

• Kayla Martinez, Career Technology Center, Scranton, PA
• Carson Newbury, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA
• Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA
• Joel Williams, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
Jackson Duy, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA
• Mark Konzelman, Northshore Technical Community College, Hammond, LA
• Justin Banks, Bullard-Havens High School, Bridgeport, CT
Dennis Theoharidis, Upper Cape RTHS, Bourne, MA
Jack Gedris, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA
• Alexis Koch, Lakeland Jr. Sr. High School, Scott, PA

Not a winner? No worries. Currently twisting minds is our Crossword Puzzle. Solve the 20 clues and you have another chance to be randomly selected from all correct entries this week. Entries must be received by midnight Sunday, May 12. Winners will receive a $10 gift card to Starbucks.

Enter This Week’s Contest Here!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

