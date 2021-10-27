 Starters & Alternators- Tips For Diagnostics
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Starters & Alternators- Tips For Diagnostics

on

BMW Misfires Due To Winter Blend Fuels

on

Steering Angle Sensor Troubleshooting

on

LTF and STF Fuel Trim Codes P0170, P0175, P0172, P0174
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Determining When You Should Replace Wipers (VIDEO) Video
play

Determining When You Should Replace Wipers (VIDEO)

Handling A Car That Won't Start (Video) Video
play

Handling A Car That Won't Start (Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?

Underhood: Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?
Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving

Underhood: Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving
Replacement Strut Alignment Angles

Undercar: Replacement Strut Alignment Angles
Subaru CVT Transmission Diagnostics

Undercar: Subaru CVT Transmission Diagnostics
Hyundai Stop/Start System Problems

Underhood: Hyundai Stop/Start System Problems
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Automotive

Starters & Alternators- Tips For Diagnostics

Here are 4 tips to follow when replacing starters and alternators.

Advertisement
 

on

There may be no way to know exactly how many, but way too many starters are replaced each year because of misdiagnosis. Are you unnecessarily replacing good rotating electrical components due to a mistake? Here are some top tips for diagnosing starters on late-model vehicles.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

CHECK THE INPUTS

A no-crank condition might be caused by a bad ignition switch, an open park/neutral safety switch or an open clutch pedal safety switch. It could even be caused by the immobilizer or security system due to a malfunctioning key fob. Use a scan tool to confirm the inputs into the ECM.

CHECK THE WIRING DIAGRAM

On late-model vehicles, the starter might not be wired directly to the ignition tumbler or start button. The command to crank the engine might go through two or more modules before it energizes the control side of a relay that actuates the solenoid on the starter. This is why looking up the wiring diagram is critical to your diagnostic strategy on late-model vehicles.

Advertisement

DO NOT SWAP RELAYS

It is an old mechanic’s trick to swap relays around in the fuse box to see if it fixes the no-crank situation. This can damage the ECM or power management module if the relay or starter circuit is short to ground or power. The module typically contains a transistorized driver on the main circuit board that is connected to the control side of the relay. If you swap relays, you could damage the relay or module. This method can also give inconclusive results. What is the best approach? Use a scan tool that can bi-directionally control the starter relay.

VOLTAGE DROP STILL WORKS, BUT IN A DIFFERENT WAY…

Most late-model vehicles have anywhere between three to five computer networks. The modules on these networks communicate with each other by switching power on and off in specific patterns. The voltages typically toggle between zero to seven volts. 

If the battery is weak or the starter is drawing too much current, the system voltage could drop below seven volts and interrupt the networks in the vehicle. When this happens, the ECM will shut down, injectors will not spray, and ignition coils will not fire. 

Testing for this can be performed with a scope recording system voltage or a meter set using the min/max function. Also, codes for loss of communication and system voltage will be set in multiple modules.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Automotive: Reprogramming ADAS Procedures

Undercar: Subaru CVT Transmission Diagnostics

Undercar: Power Steering Hose Replacement and Problems

Undercar: Replacement Strut Alignment Angles

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician