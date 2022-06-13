 Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

on

Mercedes-Benz Air Suspension

on

BMW Driveshaft Q&A

on

Understanding Off-Road Shocks
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

2022 'B'laster Instructor Of The Year' Announced Video

2022 'B'laster Instructor Of The Year' Announced

Highlighting Student Technicians is Critical Now More Than Ever (VIDEO) Video
play

Highlighting Student Technicians is Critical Now More Than Ever (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Fuel Tanks and Pumps

Underhood: Fuel Tanks and Pumps
BMW Driveshaft Q&A

Undercar: BMW Driveshaft Q&A
ABS Diagnostics

Underhood: ABS Diagnostics
Mercedes-Benz Air Suspension

Undercar: Mercedes-Benz Air Suspension
Auto Body Welding: Look Before You Weld

Paint / Body: Auto Body Welding: Look Before You Weld
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment AMSOIL ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Undercar

Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

When replacing the tires on the Tesla, you will have to service the TPMS sensors.
Advertisement
 

on

One of the first items to be replaced on any Tesla model are the tires. This is due to tire wear from the instant torque of the electric motor. When replacing the tires, you will have to service the TPMS sensors.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Tesla has used Baolong (from 2012 to 2014), Continental (from 2014 to 2020 ) and a proprietary sensor that uses Bluetooth. For 2021, the Model Y started to use a sensor that communicates using Bluetooth protocols. Not much is known about the new system except that the sensors are currently available only through Tesla.

The Baolong TPMS system will not display the pressures on the center display. However, the Continental and Bluetooth systems will display the pressures for the driver. Tesla offers a retrofit kit to convert the Baolong system to a Continental system. The procedure involves replacing a module on the vehicle. Baolong sensors are available on the market, and aftermarket replacements can be programmed for the car.about:blank

Advertisement

Like many TPMS systems, the Tesla TPMS system has a built-in feature that automatically detects a new set of wheel sensors. The TPMS sensors can be reset via the vehicle’s touchscreen. The reset function is only possible when the vehicle is on. 

Before starting, set the tires to the correct cold tire inflation pressure according to the door placard and tire size. Before servicing the tires, make sure the system is functioning. 

Auto Learn

  1. Turn the touchscreen on.
  2. From the touchscreen, touch Controls > Settings > Service & Reset > Tire Pressure Monitor > Reset Sensors. Reset the sensors based on the wheel size.
    If a tire pressure warning displays, exit the vehicle, close the rear trunk and all the doors, wait for the touchscreen to go black, re-enter the car and ensure that the correct wheel size is selected before touching Reset.
  3. Touch Reset, and then touch OK.
  4. Press and hold one of the scroll wheels and select ‘Car Status’ to see an overview of the TPMS information. When the sensors are unknown, all the values will be shown as “- -”.
    Ensure that the vehicle is stationary for at least 20 minutes before continuing to the next step.
  5. Perform a road test. Auto learning will start when the vehicle exceeds 25 mph. When auto-learning completes, the tire pressure information displays for all wheels and clears any TPMS faults. Note: Auto learning can take up to 20 minutes during a test drive.

Try this procedure again if “Tire Pressure System Needs Service” displays after performing auto-learning. If the warning still persists after 5 minutes of driving at 25 mph, further diagnostics might be required. This can include using a TPMS to verify the operation of the sensor.

Service Kits

Most Tesla models use service kits that have a clamp-on metal stem. A new service kit should be installed every time the tire is removed from the rim. The valve stem’s nut is a one-time-use item. Most kits are available in two finishes for silver and black rims. 

Advertisement

Replacement Sensors

There are a wide variety of programmable 433-megahertz sensors for Tesla models. There are also direct replacement options.

What is up with the foam?

Some original Tesla tires have a layer of foam attached to the inside. This foam is designed to absorb noise from the engine or transmission. If there is a puncture, you can still repair the tire. You can cut the foam away from the area of the tire and use a patch. Just replace the foam section using cement glue.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Undercar: Hyundai Brake Caliper Fluid Inspection

Undercar: Subaru Brake Grease Goes Under the Abutment Clip

Undercar: Guidelines To Visually Inspecting A Shock Or Strut

Undercar: Decrypting Brake Pad Edge Codes

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician