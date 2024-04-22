 Next-Gen Battery Company Sila Appoints HR Manager

Next-Gen Battery Company Sila Appoints HR Manager

Erika Belmontes is the new HR manager at Sila's Moses Lake, Washington, plant.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Published:

Sila, next-generation battery materials company, recently announced Erika Belmontes as the new HR Manager at its Moses Lake, Washington, plant. Belmontes has over a decade of HR experience in employee relations, organizational design, and learning and development with heavy emphasis in production manufacturing.

Belmontes will be responsible for aligning business objectives with employees and management, and partnering with the Moses Lake community on local initiatives such as the education program with Big Bend Community College and Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center, Sila said. She also will work closely with Sila headquarters on learning and development, recruiting and staffing, HR services and employee relations.

“We’re at a really exciting time in the build-out of Sila Moses Lake. We’re hiring rapidly, engaging with the local community, and ensuring we’re on track to start our first commercial production of our Titan SiliconTM anode by 2025,” said Rosendo Alvarado, Sila Moses Lake plant manager. “Erika’s background in providing exceptional employee experiences and building programs, policies, and practices to cultivate a positive work environment, is crucial for us as we continue to staff up and provide the best workplace possible for our employees in Moses Lake.”

