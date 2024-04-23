Sona Comstar Inaugurates Manufacturing Plant in Mexico

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. (Sona Comstar) announced the inauguration of its new manufacturing plant in the Fipasi Industrial Park, Silao, Mexico.

The new facility will specialize in producing differential assemblies and reduction gears meticulously designed for BEVs. Over time, it will further diversify its product range to accommodate the evolving technological advancements in electric vehicles. Sona Comstar said it recognizes the significance of North America as the largest end-market, contributing 40% to its revenue. The strategic location of the new plant in Mexico is poised to enhance the company’s supply chain efficiency and responsiveness to customer demands in the region.

V Vikram Verma, CEO of Driveline Business at Sona Comstar, said, “Throughout our journey, we’ve consistently grown by meeting our customers’ evolving needs and expectations. Our relentless pursuit of innovation and adoption of cutting-edge technologies have firmly entrenched us as the premier partner for global automakers. We aim to solidify our position as the preferred driveline solutions provider for automakers in North America by establishing our new manufacturing plant in Mexico. This expansion demonstrates our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and aligns with our long-term growth strategy to capitalize on the escalating EV demand.”

The facility in Mexico will be equipped with advanced manufacturing technologies. This will significantly enhance Sona Comstar’s production capabilities while creating numerous job opportunities and contributing to the local economy, the company said. The initiative reflects the company’s dedication to sustainable and environmentally responsible manufacturing practices.