 GreenPower to Deliver 88 All-Electric School Buses in West Virginia

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

GreenPower to Deliver 88 All-Electric School Buses in West Virginia

The EPA announced an $18,565,000 grant awarded to GreenPower of WV for the deployment of its all-electric, purpose-built school buses.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. announced it plans to deliver an additional 88 all-electric Type D BEAST and Type A Nano BEAST school buses to school districts in West Virginia in GreenPower’s fiscal year 2025 which began April 1, 2024. 

Related Articles

“GreenPower is currently manufacturing all-electric, purpose-built school buses purchased by the state of West Virginiain its South Charleston plant,” said Fraser Atkinson, CEO of GreenPower. “Following behind that production are the school buses awarded to seven school districts in West Virginia under Round 2 of the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program.” School buses for other eastern markets like New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia, and western markets like Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada and Oregon are in the fiscal 2025 production schedule as well.

In January 2024, the EPA announced an $18,565,000 grant awarded to GreenPower of WV for the deployment of GreenPower’s all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school buses in seven West Virginia counties. The grant includes funding for the charging infrastructure to ensure a proper charging strategy for the deployment. “These seven counties were leaders in the #YesWV GreenPower All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project conducted during the 2022-23 school year. The Pilot showed that, in fact, these buses worked well in the conditions and terrain of the Mountain State,” said Mark Nestlen, GreenPower’s vice president of business development & strategy. “The EPA funding for both the school buses and the charging infrastructure will ensure a safe and healthy ride for the students.”

Atkinson noted that once delivery is complete, nearly 100 GreenPower all-electric school buses will be in operation in West Virginia. “With the next tranche of deliveries, West Virginia will be a leading state in all-electric school bus deployment on a per capita basis,” he continued.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Branford Public Schools Award $60M Transportation Contract to Zum

Within five years, Zum will transition Branford to a 100% electric school bus fleet, the first in Connecticut.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Branford Public Schools (BPS) has awarded a $60 million, 10-year transportation contract to Zūm. With this decision, within five years, Zum will transition Branford to a 100% electric school bus fleet, the first in Connecticut.

"Zum is leading the charge for safe, efficient, equitable and sustainable student transportation nationwide, and we are proud to be partnering with Branford's school community," said Ritu Narayan, founder and CEO at Zum. "We look forward to working with them starting in the 2024-25 school year and improving the lives of children, families, drivers and school administrators."

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Scania Adding More Solutions to its Electric Truck Range

Scania is adding more customer value and specification choices with its continuous introductions.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Fisker Ocean Wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2024 for Best Electric SUV

The iF DESIGN AWARD is awarded annually by iF International Forum Design GmbH, the world’s oldest independent design organization.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
New Orleans RTA Selects New Flyer Electric Hybrid Buses

The New Flyer buses will be equipped with the Allison eGen Flex electric hybrid propulsion system.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Can You Jumpstart an EV?

First thing’s first: Find the LV battery, which could be anywhere in the vehicle.

By Andrew Markel

Other Posts

Mullen Road Tests Solid-State Polymer Battery Pack

The results met or exceeded all requirements targeted for the first drive cycles for energy usage and driving range.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Piedmont Lithium Appoints New Board Director

Currently the chair and CEO of Cumberland Additive, Inc., Hickton was appointed to the Piedmont board effective March 14.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Mullen Automotive Expands Salesforce

The EV manufacturer has expanded its sales team in support of commercial vehicle sales initiatives.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Volvo Receives Order for 100 Electric Trucks from DFDS

DFDS is well underway to reach its target of having at least 25% of the truck fleet electrified by 2030 per the company.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff