GreenPower to Deliver 88 All-Electric School Buses in West Virginia

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. announced it plans to deliver an additional 88 all-electric Type D BEAST and Type A Nano BEAST school buses to school districts in West Virginia in GreenPower’s fiscal year 2025 which began April 1, 2024.

“GreenPower is currently manufacturing all-electric, purpose-built school buses purchased by the state of West Virginiain its South Charleston plant,” said Fraser Atkinson, CEO of GreenPower. “Following behind that production are the school buses awarded to seven school districts in West Virginia under Round 2 of the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program.” School buses for other eastern markets like New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia, and western markets like Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada and Oregon are in the fiscal 2025 production schedule as well.

In January 2024, the EPA announced an $18,565,000 grant awarded to GreenPower of WV for the deployment of GreenPower’s all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school buses in seven West Virginia counties. The grant includes funding for the charging infrastructure to ensure a proper charging strategy for the deployment. “These seven counties were leaders in the #YesWV GreenPower All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project conducted during the 2022-23 school year. The Pilot showed that, in fact, these buses worked well in the conditions and terrain of the Mountain State,” said Mark Nestlen, GreenPower’s vice president of business development & strategy. “The EPA funding for both the school buses and the charging infrastructure will ensure a safe and healthy ride for the students.”

Atkinson noted that once delivery is complete, nearly 100 GreenPower all-electric school buses will be in operation in West Virginia. “With the next tranche of deliveries, West Virginia will be a leading state in all-electric school bus deployment on a per capita basis,” he continued.