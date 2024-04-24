 FirstElement Fuel Selected as a Top 40 US GreenTech Co.

FirstElement Fuel Selected as a Top 40 US GreenTech Co.

Time Magazine, in partnership with Statista, listed FirstElement Fuel 36th out of 250 companies named for reducing environmental impact.

Emma Henderson
By Emma Henderson
Emma Henderson is the Managing Editor of aftermarketNews and Counterman. She joined Babcox after a career as a television reporter for stations across the Midwest. Contact her at [email protected]
Published:

FirstElement Fuel Inc. announced it was selected by Time Magazine as America’s 36th Top GreenTech Companies of 2024.

“FirstElement Fuel is humbled to be recognized and thankful for the continued support of our partners and investors, including the State of California whose dedication to hydrogen mobility helped us drive unprecedented innovation in this space,” said Joel Ewanick, FEF Founder and executive chairman. “We are also incredibly grateful to our dedicated FEF employees who focus every day on making a difference for the planet and keeping the Company on track to achieve its Mission of fostering the widespread adoption of hydrogen vehicles.”

FEF said it has achieved its leading position in the hydrogen refueling space in part because its headquarters and base of operations are in California. The Company’s True Zero branded 89 hydrogen dispensers are located throughout California, from San Diego, throughout the Los Angeles basin and the San Francisco Bay Area, with locations in between to provide connectivity. FEF is also a Tier 1 Partner in California’s Hydrogen Hub initiative ARCHES, which the US Department of Energy selected for a $1.2 Billion award. 

“We are proud that FirstElement Fuel, a home-grown California company, is being recognized as a GreenTech leader in the U.S.,” said Tyson Eckerle, Senior Advisor for Clean Infrastructure and Mobility at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. “Hydrogen will play a significant role in meeting the state’s world-leading climate goals, and companies like FirstElement Fuel are yet another proof point that California continues to create innovative and ground-breaking companies in the industries of the future.”

FirstElement Fuel said its technology on HRS and downstream hydrogen systems has generated proprietary know-how, including 10 patents awarded or pending for technologies that, to name a few examples, have enabled multiple vehicles to refuel simultaneously from one set of equipment, automated the offload of hydrogen during deliveries for improved safety and efficiency, and reduced refueling times of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks.

