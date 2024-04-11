Autel Energy Europe Releases MaxiCharger Launch Plan

Autel released the MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System satellite launch plan at the Nordic EV Summit 2024. This system not only promises a surge in charging capabilities, but also ensures a swift and streamlined charging experience, according to the company.

“Introducing the MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System at the Nordic EV Summit signifies a monumental stride toward achieving sustainable transportation,” said Ting Cai, CEO of Autel Europe. This sentiment is echoed by Per Jeppsson, sales VP Nordic of Autel Europe, emphasizing the system’s role in propelling the sector toward a cleaner, greener future.

In collaboration with Hubject, Autel Energy said it is set to conduct comprehensive tests to ensure the MaxiCharger’s seamless integration with the premier charging network platform. This partnership aims to bolster the accessibility and convenience of EV charging, offering a seamless experience for users across Europe.

Cai announced the availability of the Megawatt Charging System for pre-orders, saying it marked a pivotal moment in Autel Energy’s mission toward environmental stewardship.