 Autel Energy Europe Releases MaxiCharger Launch Plan

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Autel Energy Europe Releases MaxiCharger Launch Plan

Autel introduced the MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System satellite launch plan at the Nordic EV Summit 2024.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Autel released the MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System satellite launch plan at the Nordic EV Summit 2024. This system not only promises a surge in charging capabilities, but also ensures a swift and streamlined charging experience, according to the company.

Related Articles

“Introducing the MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System at the Nordic EV Summit signifies a monumental stride toward achieving sustainable transportation,” said Ting Cai, CEO of Autel Europe. This sentiment is echoed by Per Jeppsson, sales VP Nordic of Autel Europe, emphasizing the system’s role in propelling the sector toward a cleaner, greener future.

In collaboration with Hubject, Autel Energy said it is set to conduct comprehensive tests to ensure the MaxiCharger’s seamless integration with the premier charging network platform. This partnership aims to bolster the accessibility and convenience of EV charging, offering a seamless experience for users across Europe.

Cai announced the availability of the Megawatt Charging System for pre-orders, saying it marked a pivotal moment in Autel Energy’s mission toward environmental stewardship.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Scania Adding More Solutions to its Electric Truck Range

Scania is adding more customer value and specification choices with its continuous introductions.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Scania continues to expand its offer regarding battery-electric vehicle trucks by introducing more electric machines, axle configurations and cab alternatives, plus a number of power take-off solutions. Scania's range is now far beyond the initial levels where only the most common trucks could be specified, the company said.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Fisker Ocean Wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2024 for Best Electric SUV

The iF DESIGN AWARD is awarded annually by iF International Forum Design GmbH, the world’s oldest independent design organization.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
New Orleans RTA Selects New Flyer Electric Hybrid Buses

The New Flyer buses will be equipped with the Allison eGen Flex electric hybrid propulsion system.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Can You Jumpstart an EV?

First thing’s first: Find the LV battery, which could be anywhere in the vehicle.

By Andrew Markel
Mullen Road Tests Solid-State Polymer Battery Pack

The results met or exceeded all requirements targeted for the first drive cycles for energy usage and driving range.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Piedmont Lithium Appoints New Board Director

Currently the chair and CEO of Cumberland Additive, Inc., Hickton was appointed to the Piedmont board effective March 14.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Mullen Automotive Expands Salesforce

The EV manufacturer has expanded its sales team in support of commercial vehicle sales initiatives.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Volvo Receives Order for 100 Electric Trucks from DFDS

DFDS is well underway to reach its target of having at least 25% of the truck fleet electrified by 2030 per the company.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
TurnOnGreen, Endliss Power Team up to Expand EV Charging Infrastructure

TurnOnGreen said it will leverage EPI’s expertise in administering and executing power purchase agreements with commercial clients.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff