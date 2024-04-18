 Navistar Surpasses 100 Authorized EV Dealers

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Navistar Surpasses 100 Authorized EV Dealers

Navistar will have more than 30% of its dealer locations ready to support the sale and service of both International and IC Bus EVs.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

More than 100 Navistar, Inc. (Navistar) dealer locations are ready to guide fleets through their electric vehicle (EV) journey, according to the carmaker.

Related Articles

With more than 100 EV authorized dealers and many more in process, Navistar said it will have more than 30% of its dealer locations ready to support the sale and service of both International and IC Bus EVs. These dealers cover 41 states and seven of 10 Canadian Provinces. 

To be EV authorized, Navistar said dealers must:

  • Provide a sales plan and resources to support the customer through the planning and delivery phases of their EV journey.
  • Invest in technician training to provide timely maintenance and repairs.
  • Invest in service equipment including lifts, tools and chargers to ensure dealers are fully prepared to diagnose all aspects of EVs and keep customer vehicles on the road

“The International and IC Bus dealer network live our customer-first value and that is no different in the transition to EVs,” said Debbie Shust, VP, Work Truck Business, Navistar. “A zero-emissions future requires collaboration from all stakeholders. For our customers to have a positive experience with EVs, our dealers must be appropriately prepared to sell and service them.”

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Elywhere Launches in North America

Elywhere said its chargers can be configured to support power in the 1 MW range, providing solutions for electric fleets.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Elywhere North America (ENA), headquartered in Portland, OR, began its North American operations and will work with Elywhere Norway to bring charging solutions to North America, the company said.

Elywhere provides high-power charging stations, designed with integrated batteries, that can deliver up to 200 kW during charging sessions. For high-demand applications such as Heavy-Duty Electric Vehicles (HDEV), Elywhere said its chargers can be configured to support power in the 1 MW range, providing solutions for electric fleets.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Autel Releases the AC Elite G2 Charging Series 

The charger can be used in various settings, such as public commercial parking areas, residential areas, hospitals and service areas.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ChargeLab Expands Leadership Team with Two Hires

ChargeLab appointed Kevin Alfred as vice president of finance, and Ariel Maidansky as head of growth.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Demand for REE Automotive Full By-Wire EVs Continues to Grow

REE has expanded its authorized dealer network, which now covers 66 locations of sales and service across the U.S. and Canada.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Branford Public Schools Award $60M Transportation Contract to Zum

Within five years, Zum will transition Branford to a 100% electric school bus fleet, the first in Connecticut.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Scania Adding More Solutions to its Electric Truck Range

Scania is adding more customer value and specification choices with its continuous introductions.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Fisker Ocean Wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2024 for Best Electric SUV

The iF DESIGN AWARD is awarded annually by iF International Forum Design GmbH, the world’s oldest independent design organization.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
New Orleans RTA Selects New Flyer Electric Hybrid Buses

The New Flyer buses will be equipped with the Allison eGen Flex electric hybrid propulsion system.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Can You Jumpstart an EV?

First thing’s first: Find the LV battery, which could be anywhere in the vehicle.

By Andrew Markel