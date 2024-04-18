Navistar Surpasses 100 Authorized EV Dealers

More than 100 Navistar, Inc. (Navistar) dealer locations are ready to guide fleets through their electric vehicle (EV) journey, according to the carmaker.

With more than 100 EV authorized dealers and many more in process, Navistar said it will have more than 30% of its dealer locations ready to support the sale and service of both International and IC Bus EVs. These dealers cover 41 states and seven of 10 Canadian Provinces.

To be EV authorized, Navistar said dealers must:

Provide a sales plan and resources to support the customer through the planning and delivery phases of their EV journey.

Invest in technician training to provide timely maintenance and repairs.

Invest in service equipment including lifts, tools and chargers to ensure dealers are fully prepared to diagnose all aspects of EVs and keep customer vehicles on the road

“The International and IC Bus dealer network live our customer-first value and that is no different in the transition to EVs,” said Debbie Shust, VP, Work Truck Business, Navistar. “A zero-emissions future requires collaboration from all stakeholders. For our customers to have a positive experience with EVs, our dealers must be appropriately prepared to sell and service them.”