Mobis Starts Construction of EV Battery System Plant in Spain

The new EV battery system plant will supply Volkswagen and is aiming for mass production by 2026.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Mobis announced it has begun building a new electric vehicle battery plant in Navarre, Spain. The company, which has similar facilities in Korea, China, and the Czech Republic, is also developing plants in the U.S. and Indonesia. The Spain plant will focus on serving Volkswagen.

The Mobis plant is expected to start mass production by 2026. The plant will play a crucial role in Mobis’ strategy to expand its global footprint and electrification efforts, the company noted in a recent press release. Last year, Mobis secured a major contract to supply battery systems to Volkswagen.

The battery system assembly (BSA) includes electronic components and a battery management system that are integrated into the battery pack. These systems are essential for the performance and safety of electric vehicles.

Jung In-bo, head of the Mobis plant in Spain, said the company aims to be a long-term supplier for Volkswagen and is looking to expand its supply base in Europe.

Mobis plans to invest 170 billion KRW (about 120 million euros) by 2030 in the Spanish plant, which will include advanced electrification technology. The plant covers about 150,000 square meters and will have the capacity to produce up to 360,000 battery systems annually. The batteries will be used in Volkswagen’s next-generation electric vehicles, which are manufactured in a nearby plant in Pamplona.

Navarre, located in northern Spain near the French border, is a key automotive hub in Europe, positioned within 2-3 hours of major car manufacturers and suppliers.

