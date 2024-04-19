FLO Introduces New Home Charger

FLO is introducing a next generation home charger to meet the needs of EVs and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles from compact crossovers to heavy-duty pickups.

The newest FLO Home EV chargers build on 15 years of private, public and commercial charging experience along with EV drivers’ feedback on home charging needs, the company said.

“In EV driver surveys, we found that EV drivers overwhelmingly want a home charger that is durable and backed by a warranty that protects their investment,” said Louis Tremblay, FLO president and CEO. “With a multitude of home charging options, drivers want to know they have a trusted partner, like the FLO Home charger.”

The new FLO Home chargers feature:

A highly robust, impact-resistant enclosure that withstands hot and cold temperatures and corrosive climates.

A 25 ft (7.62 m) cable that stays flexible and is built to withstand daily use.

Available with a choice of a J3400 connector (also known as NACS or the Tesla connector) and the J1772 connector.

Engineered to accommodate unique needs of various homes and garages with multiple wiring, cable management and pedestal options.

Embedded heat sensors in both the vehicle-side connector and the dwelling-side plug help detect overheating issues, protecting the charger, vehicle and dwelling.

A limited warranty covering 5 years of residential use/1 year of commercial use.

Smart charging via Wi-Fi allows owners to manage access with just a tap on the FLO app.

“Buying a house and a car are often the most significant purchases for a family,” said Nathan Yang, FLO chief product officer. “We engineered the new generation of FLO Home chargers to help protect these investments and future-proof EV charging whether its today’s crossover or tomorrow’s heavy-duty electric pickup truck.”

FLO offers three smart charging flexible options to meet the needs of all EV drivers.

FLO Home X3 – This essential charger includes an industrial-grade thermoplastic enclosure and features a 50A/12kW output.

FLO Home X6 – Featuring a heavy-duty aluminum enclosure, this 50A/12kW premium charger provides additional flexibility with a detachable cable holster.

FLO Home X8 – The X8 offers the ultimate power output and ruggedness to meet the charging needs of high-performance cars and trucks. It features 80A/19.2 kW output, the most allowed by a level 2 charger in North America, along with a detachable holster.

Additionally, FLO Home chargers are supported by FLO’s app and the extended FLO network. FLO’s app allows a driver to schedule charging sessions and remotely lock or unlock their chargers. When not charging at home, FLO members have access to a network of more than 86,000 public chargers across North America, the company said.