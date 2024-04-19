 FLO Introduces New Home Charger

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

FLO Introduces New Home Charger

The newest FLO Home EV chargers build on 15 years of private, public and commercial charging experience.

Emma Henderson
By Emma Henderson
Emma Henderson is the Managing Editor of aftermarketNews and Counterman. She joined Babcox after a career as a television reporter for stations across the Midwest. Contact her at [email protected]
Published:

FLO is introducing a next generation home charger to meet the needs of EVs and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles from compact crossovers to heavy-duty pickups.

Related Articles

The newest FLO Home EV chargers build on 15 years of private, public and commercial charging experience along with EV drivers’ feedback on home charging needs, the company said.

“In EV driver surveys, we found that EV drivers overwhelmingly want a home charger that is durable and backed by a warranty that protects their investment,” said Louis Tremblay, FLO president and CEO. “With a multitude of home charging options, drivers want to know they have a trusted partner, like the FLO Home charger.”  

The new FLO Home chargers feature:

  • A highly robust, impact-resistant enclosure that withstands hot and cold temperatures and corrosive climates.
  • A 25 ft (7.62 m) cable that stays flexible and is built to withstand daily use.
  • Available with a choice of a J3400 connector (also known as NACS or the Tesla connector) and the J1772 connector.
  • Engineered to accommodate unique needs of various homes and garages with multiple wiring, cable management and pedestal options.
  • Embedded heat sensors in both the vehicle-side connector and the dwelling-side plug help detect overheating issues, protecting the charger, vehicle and dwelling.
  • A limited warranty covering 5 years of residential use/1 year of commercial use.
  • Smart charging via Wi-Fi allows owners to manage access with just a tap on the FLO app.

“Buying a house and a car are often the most significant purchases for a family,” said Nathan Yang, FLO chief product officer. “We engineered the new generation of FLO Home chargers to help protect these investments and future-proof EV charging whether its today’s crossover or tomorrow’s heavy-duty electric pickup truck.”

FLO offers three smart charging flexible options to meet the needs of all EV drivers.

FLO Home X3 – This essential charger includes an industrial-grade thermoplastic enclosure and features a 50A/12kW output.

FLO Home X6 – Featuring a heavy-duty aluminum enclosure, this 50A/12kW premium charger provides additional flexibility with a detachable cable holster.

FLO Home X8 – The X8 offers the ultimate power output and ruggedness to meet the charging needs of high-performance cars and trucks. It features 80A/19.2 kW output, the most allowed by a level 2 charger in North America, along with a detachable holster.

Additionally, FLO Home chargers are supported by FLO’s app and the extended FLO network. FLO’s app allows a driver to schedule charging sessions and remotely lock or unlock their chargers. When not charging at home, FLO members have access to a network of more than 86,000 public chargers across North America, the company said.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Academy of Art University Embarks on Collaboration with Lucid 

The 90-day project challenges Academy of Art students to conceive designs that transcend traditional notions of mobility.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

The Academy of Art University School of Industrial Design (AAU) announced a collaboration with luxury electric car maker Lucid aimed at encouraging the next generation of designers to reimagine the future of mobility.  

The 90-day project, overseen by senior members of Lucid’s design team, challenges Academy of Art students to conceive designs that transcend traditional notions of mobility. Students are encouraged to explore everything from tangible enhancements to existing Lucid products to the creation of new, future-focused designs and concepts that reimagine driving.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Elywhere Launches in North America

Elywhere said its chargers can be configured to support power in the 1 MW range, providing solutions for electric fleets.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Autel Releases the AC Elite G2 Charging Series 

The charger can be used in various settings, such as public commercial parking areas, residential areas, hospitals and service areas.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ChargeLab Expands Leadership Team with Two Hires

ChargeLab appointed Kevin Alfred as vice president of finance, and Ariel Maidansky as head of growth.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Demand for REE Automotive Full By-Wire EVs Continues to Grow

REE has expanded its authorized dealer network, which now covers 66 locations of sales and service across the U.S. and Canada.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Branford Public Schools Award $60M Transportation Contract to Zum

Within five years, Zum will transition Branford to a 100% electric school bus fleet, the first in Connecticut.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Scania Adding More Solutions to its Electric Truck Range

Scania is adding more customer value and specification choices with its continuous introductions.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Fisker Ocean Wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2024 for Best Electric SUV

The iF DESIGN AWARD is awarded annually by iF International Forum Design GmbH, the world’s oldest independent design organization.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
New Orleans RTA Selects New Flyer Electric Hybrid Buses

The New Flyer buses will be equipped with the Allison eGen Flex electric hybrid propulsion system.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff