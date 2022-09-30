 Understanding Audi's Valve Lift System
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Understanding Audi's Valve Lift System

on

New Motor Mount Technology

on

Superchargers: Pros And Cons

on

Jaguar/Land Rover V8 Engines
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

The Road to AAPEX Episode 2 Video
play

The Road to AAPEX Episode 2

Air Filters For Turbocharged And Supercharged Applications Video
play

Air Filters For Turbocharged And Supercharged Applications

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

New Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Vic Tarasik provides practical tips for students to follow as they start their career. Sponsored by NPW.

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U Courses

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Turning Off The TPMS Light

Undercar: Turning Off The TPMS Light
Understanding Audi's Valve Lift System

Underhood: Understanding Audi’s Valve Lift System
How (And Why!) To Clean An Engine

Underhood: How (And Why!) To Clean An Engine
Strut Service Q&A

Undercar: Strut Service Q&A
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Underhood

Understanding Audi’s Valve Lift System

The improved flow of exhaust gas to the turbocharger results in quick response and powerful torque buildup.
 

on

The Audi Valve Lift System (AVS) was first introduced in 2008 on the 2.0 TFSI engine and V6 turbocharged engines. The system changes the amount of lift of the intake and exhaust valves. The camshaft has two lobes that are controlled by an electric solenoid. The system can do a neat trick with the valves. The throttle body can be 100 percent open and the air ingested into the engine is controlled by the valves. The advantage is that the obstruction of the throttle butterfly is minimized. Also, the air entering the engine is less turbulent 

Advertisement

In the latest-generation 2.0 TFSI, the AVS varies the lift of the exhaust valves. It reduces flushing losses in the combustion chamber and also ensures that the optimal flow of the exhaust gas is directed to the turbocharger. Both versions have a simple, compact and lightweight system design making use of so-called cam pieces – sliding electromagnetic sleeves on the camshaft.
 
The 2.0 TFSI has some progressive technologies for power and efficiency on board. The AVS switches the stroke of the outlet valves between two levels as needed, thereby optimizing the charge cycle in the lower engine speed range in particular. The improved flow of exhaust gas to the turbocharger results in an agile response and powerful torque buildup. Sophisticated thermal management controls the coolant flow, and the exhaust manifold integrated in the cylinder head helps the engine to warm up quickly, which allows exhaust gas aftertreatment (Audi EGR) to be activated early on.

The Audi Valvelift System (AVS) regulates the lift of the valves in two stages, depending on load and engine speed. The system increases torque while also reducing fuel consumption. Two versions of the AVS system are in the field. In the V6 engines in which AVS is used, it acts on the intake valves, largely regulating the amount of intake air. The other version can be found on the 2.0 TFSI engine.

This article appears courtesy of ImportCar.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Underhood: Tool Up For Belts

Underhood: How (And Why!) To Clean An Engine

Underhood: Diagnostic Strategies For Stop/Start Systems

Underhood: Timing The BMW N53 And N54

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician