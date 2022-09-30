Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Understanding Audi’s Valve Lift System
The improved flow of exhaust gas to the turbocharger results in quick response and powerful torque buildup.
The Audi Valve Lift System (AVS) was first introduced in 2008 on the 2.0 TFSI engine and V6 turbocharged engines. The system changes the amount of lift of the intake and exhaust valves. The camshaft has two lobes that are controlled by an electric solenoid. The system can do a neat trick with the valves. The throttle body can be 100 percent open and the air ingested into the engine is controlled by the valves. The advantage is that the obstruction of the throttle butterfly is minimized. Also, the air entering the engine is less turbulent
The Audi Valvelift System (AVS) regulates the lift of the valves in two stages, depending on load and engine speed. The system increases torque while also reducing fuel consumption. Two versions of the AVS system are in the field. In the V6 engines in which AVS is used, it acts on the intake valves, largely regulating the amount of intake air. The other version can be found on the 2.0 TFSI engine.
This article appears courtesy of ImportCar.