Understanding Audi’s Valve Lift System

The Audi Valve Lift System (AVS) was first introduced in 2008 on the 2.0 TFSI engine and V6 turbocharged engines. The system changes the amount of lift of the intake and exhaust valves. The camshaft has two lobes that are controlled by an electric solenoid. The system can do a neat trick with the valves. The throttle body can be 100 percent open and the air ingested into the engine is controlled by the valves. The advantage is that the obstruction of the throttle butterfly is minimized. Also, the air entering the engine is less turbulent

