 Variable Valve Timing Systems (VIDEO)

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

Variable Valve Timing Systems (VIDEO)

Variable valve timing systems allow today's engines to maximize performance and drivability.

Avatar
By Eric Garbe

CC:

Related Articles

There is nothing cooler than a camshaft because valve lift, duration and timing have drastic effects on engine performance.

Before the development of variable valve timing and variable valve lift systems, these were all fixed specifications, and performance compromises had to be made depending on the use of the vehicle.

Today, a modern engine that utilizes a form of VVT is able maximize performance and driveability throughout its entire operating range.

There are two different types. Early VVT systems were considered discrete, and they worked using a stepped adjustment, with one timing setting for a lower RPM range, one for a higher RPM range.

The advancement of these systems brought us continuously variable valve timing, and through cam phasing, the PCM is able to make continuous adjustments for peak performance in all conditions and all operating ranges.

Cam phasing refers to rotation of the camshaft via an actuator, to advance or retard the camshafts on a VVT system.

Systems that vary valve lift and duration are much more complex, with the use of multi-profile camshafts and rocker arms, as well as a multitude of other designs.

The crankshaft and camshaft sensors are the primary inputs for system operation because they monitor the relationship between the crankshaft and camshaft positions, but there may also be many other sensors and solenoids that affect operation, depending on the system.

What this means is that diagnosing these systems requires the use of a full function bi-directional scan tool to view engine data and operating parameters, as well as perform functional testing of the system.

Thanks for watching The Striking Point from TechShop. I’ll see ya next time.

You May Also Like

Video

Spark Plug Procedures (VIDEO)

It’s a good idea to polish up your knowledge of engine ignition systems. This video is sponsored by Autolite.

Avatar
By Joe Keene

The ignition system test questions you may encounter during ASE testing can show up on the A1 engine Repair test, the A8 Engine Performance Test and the G1 Auto Maintenance and Light Repair Certification test. With that in mind, it’s a good idea to polish up your knowledge of engine ignition systems! Let’s try this ASE practice test question:

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Spark Plugs and Wires (VIDEO)

Wires should be replaced at the same time as spark plugs. This video is sponsored by Autolite.

By Eric Garbe
Spark Plug Gap (VIDEO)

Too small of a gap can lead to a weak spark and too large a gap can lead to misfires. Sponsored by Autolite.

By Eric Garbe
Finding The Source of an Oil Leak (VIDEO)

The key is to follow the trail to the farthest forward and highest up point that you can find. Sponsored by Bar’s Leaks.

By Brian Sexton
GDI Fuel Pump Pressure Sensor (VIDEO)

Always measure the values with a scan tool. This video is sponsored by Carter Fuel Systems.

By Joe Keene

Other Posts

GDI Fuel Pumps and Diagnostic Margins (VIDEO)

A small chance can have implications for emissions and drivability. This video is sponsored by Carter Fuel Systems.

By Joe Keene
What’s All The Noise About? (VIDEO)

Inspect the vehicle and review all the things that can cause a noisy fuel pump. Sponsored by Carter Fuel Systems.

By Eric Garbe
What to Know About Diagnosing Mechanical Fuel Pumps

You’ll need to know the basics to diagnose a fuel system problem. This video is sponsored by Carter Fuel Systems.

By Eric Garbe
Auto Pros on the Road: Curt’s Service

Detroit-area full-service facility completed an “all-green” expansion for comfort and safety of techs and clients.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff